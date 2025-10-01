Search
Wed, Oct 01, 2025
Tyreek Hill injury: Miami WR shares ‘good news' with post-surgery photo; return timeline revealed

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Oct 01, 2025 07:14 am IST

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill is out for the season with a dislocated knee and torn ligaments, but surgery went well and only rehab is needed.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a serious dislocated knee in the third quarter against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday Night Football, which ruled him out for the rest of the season. While that is going to be devastating for Miami's playoff hopes, there is still some "good news" for Dolphins fans.

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins leaves the field following an injury during the third quarter against the New York Jets.(Getty Images via AFP)
On Monday, Tyreek Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, shared a photo of the star wide receiver from the hospital bed after his knee surgery. Despite the tragic nature of the injury, which reportedly led to Hill tearing multiple ligaments, including the ACL, he revealed that the condition of Hill's left knee is better and will not require a second surgery.

ESPN's Senior NFL Insider reported, citing Rosenhaus, that from now onwards, it is only rehab for the 31-year-old University of West Alabama alum. “It’s about rehab and he will play next season," Hill's agent reportedly said, adding, "The realistic goal is the start of the season.”

This story is being updated.

