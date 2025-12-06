USMNT FIFA World Cup draw live: Paraguay, Australia - tracking USA's path to trophy

United States forward Tim Weah, left, helps up forward Christian Pulisic after he was injured against Australia (AP) USMNT FIFA World Cup draw: Team USA was placed in Pot D for the World Cup, which begins in June USMNT FIFA World Cup draw: The 2026 World Cup draw began Friday, with President Donald Trump, Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum, and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney selecting the balls for their countries from bowls during a ceremony at the Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts. The 48-nation tournament will begin in June, with the final scheduled for July 19.

On Friday, FIFA also awarded its first peace prize to Trump, who has campaigned to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

“This is truly one of the great honours of my life,” Trump said. Retired stars Tom Brady of the NFL, Shaquille O'Neal of the NBA and Wayne Gretzky of the NHL along with three-time AL MVP Aaron Judge were to assist in a ceremony run by former England captain Rio Ferdinand.

USMNT FIFA World Cup group

All eyes were on Team USA's group for the World Cup. Mauricio Pochettino and co are placed in Pot D. Two other teams in the group are Australia and South American rivals Paraguay.

While fans were thrilled for the USMNT's draw, some complained that the groups could have been rigged to favor the hosts.

“Lmao Australia in group D!? Rigged,” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“FIFA RIGGED THE DRAW FOR USSSS,” another fan tweeted.

“This is definitely rigged. Rigged in our favor though, so I’ll take it haha,” a third fan said.

Potential groups of death

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, and South Korea

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, and New Zealand.

Group L: England, Croatia, Panama, and Ghana.

FIFA World Cup groups

Group A

Mexico

South Africa

South Korea

Euro Playoff D

Group B

Canada

Euro Playoff A

Qatar

Switzerland

Group C

Brazil

Morocco

Haiti

Scotland

Group D

United States

Paraguay

Australia

Euro Playoff C

Group E

Germany

Curacao

Ivory Coast

Ecuador

Group F

Netherlands

Japan

Euro Playoff B

Tunisia

Group G

Belgium

Egypt

Iran

New Zealand

Group H

Spain

Cape Verde

Saudi Arabia

Uruguay

Group I

France

Senegal

FIFA Playoff 2

Norway

Group J

Argentina

Algeria

Austria

Jordan

Group K

Portugal

FIFA Playoff 1

Uzbekistan

Colombia

Group L

England

Croatia

Ghana

Panama

(With inputs from the Associated Press)