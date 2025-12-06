USMNT FIFA World Cup draw live: Paraguay, Australia - tracking USA's path to trophy
USMNT FIFA World Cup draw: Team USA was placed in Pot D for the World Cup, which begins in June
USMNT FIFA World Cup draw: The 2026 World Cup draw began Friday, with President Donald Trump, Mexico's Claudia Sheinbaum, and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney selecting the balls for their countries from bowls during a ceremony at the Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts. The 48-nation tournament will begin in June, with the final scheduled for July 19.
On Friday, FIFA also awarded its first peace prize to Trump, who has campaigned to win the Nobel Peace Prize.
“This is truly one of the great honours of my life,” Trump said. Retired stars Tom Brady of the NFL, Shaquille O'Neal of the NBA and Wayne Gretzky of the NHL along with three-time AL MVP Aaron Judge were to assist in a ceremony run by former England captain Rio Ferdinand.
USMNT FIFA World Cup group
All eyes were on Team USA's group for the World Cup. Mauricio Pochettino and co are placed in Pot D. Two other teams in the group are Australia and South American rivals Paraguay.
While fans were thrilled for the USMNT's draw, some complained that the groups could have been rigged to favor the hosts.
“Lmao Australia in group D!? Rigged,” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
“FIFA RIGGED THE DRAW FOR USSSS,” another fan tweeted.
“This is definitely rigged. Rigged in our favor though, so I’ll take it haha,” a third fan said.
Potential groups of death
Group A: Mexico, South Africa, and South Korea
Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, and New Zealand.
Group L: England, Croatia, Panama, and Ghana.
FIFA World Cup groups
Group A
Mexico
South Africa
South Korea
Euro Playoff D
Group B
Canada
Euro Playoff A
Qatar
Switzerland
Group C
Brazil
Morocco
Haiti
Scotland
Group D
United States
Paraguay
Australia
Euro Playoff C
Group E
Germany
Curacao
Ivory Coast
Ecuador
Group F
Netherlands
Japan
Euro Playoff B
Tunisia
Group G
Belgium
Egypt
Iran
New Zealand
Group H
Spain
Cape Verde
Saudi Arabia
Uruguay
Group I
France
Senegal
FIFA Playoff 2
Norway
Group J
Argentina
Algeria
Austria
Jordan
Group K
Portugal
FIFA Playoff 1
Uzbekistan
Colombia
Group L
England
Croatia
Ghana
Panama
