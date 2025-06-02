Vanessa Bryant breaks silence on pregnant, new boyfriend rumors with Rihanna memes

Vanessa Bryant has finally reacted to swirling pregnancy rumors with a series of Instagram stories. The 43-year-old widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant posted a series of Rihanna memes to quash speculation about her having a fifth child with an unidentified 27-year-old boyfriend. Vanessa Bryant shared an old photo of her and Kobe Bryant(Instagram)

Addressing days of baseless gossip, Vanessa posted a meme of Rihanna floating in water, snorkel mask on, flipping the middle finger, captioned, “Me protecting my peace, not pregnant & having fun all summer.”

She shared another meme with Rihanna's photo and wrote: ‘I mean, I am not just the only one’. The images, shared via @vanessabryant, were a direct rebuke to trolls who cited unverified photos suggesting a ‘baby bump’.

Vanessa Bryant reacted to pregnancy rumors with a series of Instagram stories(Instagram)

Later on Sunday, Bryant also posted a motivational quote: “The only way to impress me is by being a good person. I don’t care what you have… I just have deep respect for people with pure hearts and good intentions.”

Vanessa Bryant is the mother to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri and the late Gianna, who died in the helicopter crash with her father, Kobe.

Reacting to rumors about her being pregnant, one social media user on Saturday wrote: “Vanessa Bryant is pregnant by a 27 year old basketball player. Kobe gave his life, ruined family relationships behind this woman and just 5 years after the death of the man she spent over 20 years with, you get pregnant by another professional player 16 years younger than you. There are no rules out here fellas."

"So rumor has it that Vanessa Bryant (Kobe Bryant’s Widow) is pregnant which I don’t believe but even it was true. In the vows it say “til death do us part”. Kobe passed away 5 years ago!!!!" a second one said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.