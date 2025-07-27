Vikings give update on Justin Jefferson’s hamstring injury as fantasy draft boards shift toward CeeDee Lamb

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell on Friday (July 25) gave an update regarding wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s recent hamstring strain. This development is bound to impact fantasy football rosters as well as he currently occupies the No. 2 receiver spot on the FantasyPros Average Draft Position following Ja'Marr Chase and just ahead of CeeDee Lamb. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) stands on the field during the team's NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Eagan, Minn.(AP)

“We did have a little bit of further evaluation done, and he [Justin Jefferson] does have a very mild left hamstring strain. We're going to be really cautious with it. It is not the same leg from a couple of years ago. I know that question. I credit Justin just for his ability to recognize how he was feeling and the fact that we were able to avoid anything major. We're going to hold him out here for a bit and then re-evaluate him next week,” O’Connell said in a press briefing.

"I'm actually toying with the idea of putting Lamb as my WR1 over Chase. I'm debating it,” Dan Schneier said on the Fantasy Football Today podcast on Friday. The hosts managed to discuss three possible receiver picks who occupy top positions in the PPR.

Ja’Marr Chase

In 2024, Chase emerged as the Triple Crown winner with the most receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708), and receiving touchdowns (17). This made him join the ranks of Jerry Rice, Sterling Sharpe, Steve Smith, and Cooper Kupp. With an average of 23.7 PPR points per game, he is the first receiver in NFL history to go beyond both 1,700 receiving yards and 17 receiving touchdowns in a single season.

CeeDee Lamb

In 2023, Lamb averaged 23.7 PPR points per game as the No. 1 Fantasy receiver. He continued to average 17.6 PPR points per game the following season while dealing with a shoulder injury.

Justin Jefferson

In 2024, Justin Jefferson recorded 103 catches, 1,533 yards, and 10 touchdowns on 154 targets along with an average of 18.7 PPR points per game. He is also the all-time leader in yards per game at 96.5, followed by Chase with 87.5.

Jefferson’s injury could become a point of concern if it were to linger beyond next week.

By Stuti Gupta