Viral video: Buffalo Bills' Khalil Shakir saves 19 dogs from euthanasia in heartwarming rescue

Buffalo Bills' wide receiver Khalil Shakir helped to save over 19 dogs from euthanasia. In the video, he could be seen with his signature wide smile as he opened the van door where the dogs were waiting for him. The player funded and facilitated their transportation to Nickel City Canine in Buffalo. The player also facilitated a local adoption drive for the dogs with the help of his family run Shakir Family Foundation. Shakir’s mother and two friends were seen helping at the site of the adoption drive. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) catches a pass during practice (AP)

This is not the first time that the player has rescued animals from being put down. In May 2025 as well, he and his wife, Sayler Shakir, saved 26 dogs from euthanasia due to overcrowded shelters. The effort was followed by them rescuing 19 dogs again in September 2025. The dogs were transported from Clarke County Animal Shelter to Nickel City Canine Rescue in Buffalo, where the Shakirs adopted their own dog, Missy two years ago.