Walker Buehler allowed one run in five innings in his debut for the Philadelphia Phillies, who stayed hot with an 8-2 victory over the visiting Kansas City Royals on Friday. Walker Buehler's Phillies debut leads to rout of Royals

After posting a 5.45 ERA in 23 appearances for the Boston Red Sox this season, Buehler hopes to find a fresh start in Philadelphia. His first outing was a good sign as he gave up five hits all singles and one walk while striking out three in a 90-pitch performance.

Bryce Harper and Bryson Stott each homered and were among six Philadelphia starters to record multiple hits. The Phillies have won eight of their last nine games and now have a magic number of four to clinch the National League East.

Michael Lorenzen allowed six runs and 10 hits with three strikeouts and two walks in three-plus frames for Kansas City , which has dropped five of six. Maikel Garcia chipped in two hits for the Royals.

With the game tied at 1-1 in the third inning, Philadelphia put five straight hitters on base against Lorenzen. Harper's two-run homer to left center gave the hosts a 3-1 lead before Brandon Marsh tripled and scored on a base hit by Otto Kemp.

The Phillies ended Lorenzen's night with three consecutive doubles to open the fourth. Rafael Marchan opened the frame with a two-base hit before doubles by Harrison Bader and Kyle Schwarber made it 6-1.

Kansas City star Bobby Witt Jr. knocked in a run with a groundout in the seventh, but Philadelphia promptly answered with Stott's two-run homer in the bottom half.

Bader, Harper, Kemp, Stott, Marchan and Max Kepler each finished with two hits for the Phillies, who also moved within 1.5 games of the Milwaukee Brewers for the top spot in the National League.

The Brewers were in action against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday evening.

