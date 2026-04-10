What did Julie Cousins gift after Kirk Cousins’ $20M Raiders contract? See details
Kirk Cousins has signed a one-year, $20 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. His wife, Julie, shared a Raiders-themed gift online.
Veteran NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins has secured a new major contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, but it was his wife, Julie Cousins, who grabbed attention off the field with a heartfelt and unexpected gesture.
Shortly after Cousins finalised his new deal, reportedly structured as a one-year, $20 million agreement that can be expanded up to $172 million, Julie marked the moment by offering a glimpse into the family’s transition to Las Vegas.
Julie Cousins’ shared a Raiders-themed gift. “Got some exciting mail today… can’t wait to rock our new team’s gear!!!! Shoutout to them for overnighting this to us,” she wrote.
The post drew attention online.
Cousins married Julie Hampton in 2014 after getting engaged in 2013. The couple have two sons.
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Raiders take a strategic approach
Cousins’ deal is being viewed as a flexible investment by the Raiders. While only the upcoming season is guaranteed, the structure allows the franchise to evaluate the quarterback before committing to a long-term arrangement.
At 37, Cousins brings experience and stability, potentially serving as both a starter and mentor as the team looks toward future quarterback development.
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Head coach Klint Kubiak talked about a measured approach. “Ideally, you don’t want him to start day one,” Kubiak said. “You’d love him to be able to learn behind somebody. That’s in a perfect world. It doesn’t always work out that way.”
He added that development can benefit from observation, noting it helps when a player can “sit behind a mature adult and watch how they run the show.”
Cousins has enjoyed a consistent NFL career since 2012, emerging from Washington to become a reliable starter. He gained prominence with the Minnesota Vikings, delivering multiple 4,000-yard seasons and a playoff win.
After a stint with the Atlanta Falcons, he now joins the Raiders.
By Roshan Tony
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrakriti Deb
Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.Read More