What did Julie Cousins gift after Kirk Cousins’ $20M Raiders contract? See details

Julie Cousins’ shared a Raiders-themed gift. “Got some exciting mail today… can’t wait to rock our new team’s gear!!!! Shoutout to them for overnighting this to us,” she wrote.

Shortly after Cousins finalised his new deal, reportedly structured as a one-year, $20 million agreement that can be expanded up to $172 million, Julie marked the moment by offering a glimpse into the family’s transition to Las Vegas .

Veteran NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins has secured a new major contract with the Las Vegas Raiders , but it was his wife, Julie Cousins, who grabbed attention off the field with a heartfelt and unexpected gesture.

The post drew attention online.

Cousins married Julie Hampton in 2014 after getting engaged in 2013. The couple have two sons.

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Raiders take a strategic approach Cousins’ deal is being viewed as a flexible investment by the Raiders. While only the upcoming season is guaranteed, the structure allows the franchise to evaluate the quarterback before committing to a long-term arrangement.

At 37, Cousins brings experience and stability, potentially serving as both a starter and mentor as the team looks toward future quarterback development.

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Head coach Klint Kubiak talked about a measured approach. “Ideally, you don’t want him to start day one,” Kubiak said. “You’d love him to be able to learn behind somebody. That’s in a perfect world. It doesn’t always work out that way.”

He added that development can benefit from observation, noting it helps when a player can “sit behind a mature adult and watch how they run the show.”

Cousins has enjoyed a consistent NFL career since 2012, emerging from Washington to become a reliable starter. He gained prominence with the Minnesota Vikings, delivering multiple 4,000-yard seasons and a playoff win.

After a stint with the Atlanta Falcons, he now joins the Raiders.

By Roshan Tony