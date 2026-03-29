What Fernando Mendoza said about having a girlfriend: 'I’d give her my all'
Fernando Mendoza has found himself at the center of controversy after remarks about relationships gained widespread attention online. The Heisman Trophy winner reportedly described girls as “very distracting,” a statement that quickly sparked varied reactions among fans.
What did Fernando Mendoza say?
Fernando Mendoza revealed that he is currently single, explaining that he has chosen to prioritize his focus on football over being in a relationship.
"Especially with the girls, it can be very distracting," Mendoza said. "You might find your first love in college, and stuff like that, but...I'm going to give everything my all, so if I have a girlfriend, I'm going to give her my all."
He explained that being in a relationship would make it difficult for him to maintain the level of focus he believes is necessary to achieve his goals.
"That means, I'm gonna go back from 6 to 9 [p.m.] just to hang out with her, maybe get dinner or something, rather than maybe picking up dinner on the way back from class and watching extra film for the game week."
Reactions
Online reactions have been sharply polarized. While a section of fans praised Mendoza’s mindset and dedication, others expressed disappointment.
One user wrote on X, "If he keeps that work ethic, teams like the Las Vegas Raiders will definitely be paying attention."
Another added, "That is some serious discipline right there."
A third person commented, "All in football, no distractions, no girlfriend, just grind mode. With that focus, the Raiders might just land their next franchise QB."
Another wrote, "I would hold this against him. The only real chance a Western man has of finding true love and happiness is marrying his high school, or college, sweetheart. That he doesn't know, or appreciate, that fact is a red flag...."
Who is Fernando Mendoza?
Born on October 1, 2003, Fernando Mendoza is an American college football quarterback for the Indiana Hoosiers. The 6'5", 225-pound signal-caller from Miami, Florida, began his career at the California Golden Bears, where he set records for completion percentage.
After transferring to Indiana in 2025, he had a historic season, throwing for over 3,000 yards and a nation-leading 41 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He won the Heisman Trophy, along with the Maxwell, Walter Camp, and Davey O’Brien awards, plus Big Ten Offensive Player and Quarterback of the Year honors.
Mendoza led the Hoosiers to a perfect 13-0 regular season, the Big Ten title, and the 2025 national championship.
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