What Fernando Mendoza said about having a girlfriend: 'I’d give her my all'

Fernando Mendoza has found himself at the center of controversy after remarks about relationships gained widespread attention online. The Heisman Trophy winner reportedly described girls as “very distracting,” a statement that quickly sparked varied reactions among fans.

What did Fernando Mendoza say? Fernando Mendoza revealed that he is currently single, explaining that he has chosen to prioritize his focus on football over being in a relationship.

"Especially with the girls, it can be very distracting," Mendoza said. "You might find your first love in college, and stuff like that, but...I'm going to give everything my all, so if I have a girlfriend, I'm going to give her my all."

He explained that being in a relationship would make it difficult for him to maintain the level of focus he believes is necessary to achieve his goals.

"That means, I'm gonna go back from 6 to 9 [p.m.] just to hang out with her, maybe get dinner or something, rather than maybe picking up dinner on the way back from class and watching extra film for the game week."