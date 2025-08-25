What happened to Ted Scott's nephew, Joel? Yellow ribbons' meaning at Tour Championship explained

Ted Scott, the caddie of star golfer Scottie Scheffler, returned with the golfer on Sunday as he competed in the Tour Championship final in Atlanta. In a video posted on Instagram, Scott explained his absence alongside Scheffler in his previous outing owing to what he then said was a "private family matter." Scott revealed that an injury to his nephew kept him away. Scottie Scheffler's caddie, Ted Scott, walks the 17th fairway during the final round of the TOUR Championship 2025.(Getty Images via AFP)

The injury seemed major, as Scot asked for prayers from his followers for the quick recovery of his nephew, Joel. Additionally, several players, including Tommy Fleetwood and Scheffler, along with their caddies, wore a yellow ribbon at the Tour Championship final at East Lake Golf Club in honor of Joel.

In the video he shared, Scott did not reveal what exactly happened to Joel, but said that he is recovering.

“Many of you know that I left the St. Jude Classic early, didn’t caddie on Sunday. Why? Because we have a devastating family emergency, probably the hardest thing I’ve ever walked through in my entire life,” Scott said in the video.

“So many of you have reached out to me, so many family members, so many friends on the Tour have just supported me so well through this that it’s helping give me peace.

"The friends and the people that are carrying the burden with me, that are crying with me, that are praying with me, they really are helping,” he added.

Scott's absence, which came all of a sudden in the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, was a particularly notable affair for golf fans, as Scott has been a trusted veteran alongside Scheffler for several years now.

Thus, the attention to the matter became even more heightened when Scott was not there with Scheffler as he won the BMW Championship with Michael Cromie (Chris Kirk’s caddie).

Addressing it, Scheffler had said then that Scott was where he “needed to be.”