Which US athletes are attending the Met Gala 2025? Here's the list

The upcoming 2025 Met Gala is expecting athletes from various backgrounds, targeting the United States as a focus group for its planned spectacle. Recently, sports and high fashion connections have merged, enabling modern athletes to actively contribute to the budding cultural trends beyond the red carpet experience. This year's Met Gala theme celebrates Black athletes' influence on fashion. Honorary chair LeBron James and co-chair Lewis Hamilton will participate, alongside WNBA stars like Brittney Griner. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(AP)

This year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, paired with the dress code Tailored For You, is focusing on Black athletes who have long pushed the envelope when it comes to personal style.

Expect to see many of them at this years Met Gala?

Los Angeles Lakers captain and NBA legend LeBron James tops the list who’s serving as an honorary chair for the evening.

Co-chairing is Lewis Hamilton, the Formula One star who, teased his look but admitted, “I don’t even know… Not putting much thought to it.”

“It’s amazing working with Anna and her team. It’s been a privilege to be able to continue to do stuff with fashion.”

Another name sure to turn heads is Brittney Griner, who made history in 2023 as the first WNBA player to attend the Met Gala same year. Griner, who’s 6'9", wore a custom Calvin Klein suit that was as much about symbolism as it was about style.

“It was a learning experience for me,” said celebrity stylist Courtney Mays, who worked with Griner on the look. “And also, somebody that was a little bit minimalist and could really execute something that wasn’t necessarily about the clothes, but really about the homecoming and her journey and the union between she and her wife.”

Also likely to attend are Breanna Stewart and Tina Charles, both WNBA stars known for their bold personal styles. “She’s the one who gave me my confidence in my appearance,” Charles said of working with Mays. “It just goes a long way off the court.”

Here's a list of US athletes likely to attend Met Gala 2025