Lenyn Sosa homered, provided the go-ahead single in the eighth inning and drove in three runs as the visiting Chicago White Sox topped the Detroit Tigers 6-4 on Sunday afternoon. White Sox stay hot, use late push to beat Tigers

Andrew Benintendi had two hits and drove in two runs, while Will Robertson knocked in the other run for the White Sox , who have won seven of their last eight games.

Chase Meidroth and Mike Tauchman hit back-to-back singles for the White Sox in the eighth. A walk loaded the bases before Sosa's two-run single gave Chicago a 6-4 lead.

Grant Taylor picked up the win in relief, while Mike Vasil recorded his fourth save.

Wenceel Perez had two hits and an RBI for the Tigers .

Detroit starter Charlie Morton lasted just three innings. He gave up three runs on four hits and three walks while throwing 72 pitches.

White Sox starter Davis Martin allowed four runs on two hits in 5 1/3 innings. He also walked three batters.

Chicago scored two runs in the first. Tauchman led off with a single and Sosa drew a one-out walk. With two down, Benintendi smacked a double to center to knock in both runners.

The Tigers took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the inning. They loaded the bases on walks to Gleyber Torres and Riley Greene sandwiching Kerry Carpenter's ground-rule double. Spencer Torkelson flied out to center but both Torres and Carpenter scored on Brooks Baldwin's throwing error. Greene moved to third on the play and scored on Perez's sacrifice fly.

Sosa's leadoff home run to left tied the game at 3 in the third. Detroit regained the lead in the fourth as Perez led off with a double, moved to third on a groundout and scored on Zach McKinstry's sacrifice fly.

The White Sox tied it 4-all in the seventh. Colson Montgomery and Benintendi drew one-out walks against Troy Melton. Tommy Kahnle relieved Melton, and Robertson hit a two-out single to score Montgomery.

Jake Rogers led off the bottom of the inning with a double but was left stranded at third.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.