Who is Madison Oberg? All about Crason Wentz's wife and their growing family

Minnesota Vikings Quarterback, Carson Wentz, and his wife, Madison, are on cloud nine, as they are expecting their fourth child together. Sharing this news on his Instagram handle, Wentz wrote, "#girldad journey continues," in anticipation of their fourth daughter. Carson Wentz and Madison Oberg, married in July 2018, are proud parents to three daughters and are expecting their fourth in 2025. (Instagram/cj_wentz11)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz has often said that his wife, Madison “Maddie” Oberg, is the “love of his life.” The couple’s story began in 2017 when Wentz traveled to Haiti with the Christian group Mission of Hope. Oberg was an intern with the same organization, and they quickly connected over their shared faith and love for others.

By the end of that year, Oberg made her presence known in Wentz’s life publicly, supporting him after his ACL surgery. Soon after, their relationship grew stronger, and Wentz made it clear he had found someone special.

Engagement after a Super Bowl win

In February 2018, just two days after the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl LII win, Wentz proposed to Oberg. He shared the news on Instagram, posting pictures of the romantic rooftop setup with candles and flowers. In his caption, he wrote “She said YES!” and thanked God for Maddie.

The couple married a few months later, on July 15, 2018, at The Lake House Inn in Pennsylvania. Surrounded by family, friends, and some of Wentz’s teammates, the ceremony was filled with love and celebration, as per PEOPLE.

Wentz and Oberg’s life as parents

Wentz and Oberg’s family has grown quickly since their wedding. They are proud parents to three daughters: Hadley Jayne, born in 2020; Hudson Rose, born in 2021; and Hayes Emersyn, born in November 2023. In June 2025, Wentz revealed that their family is expanding once again, and the couple is expecting their fourth daughter.

The quarterback often shares heartfelt posts about fatherhood and his gratitude for Oberg. For their sixth wedding anniversary in 2024, he wrote, “The girls and I are so blessed to call you ours as we go through this wild adventure called LIFE!”

Wentz and Oberg’s matching tattoos

The couple also shares matching tattoos, which read ‘agape,’ a Greek word used to describe unconditional love. The design also has a cross in it. Christian faith is the centre of their marriage, which guides them in their daily life and ways to foster their kids.

FAQs

Q1: Who is Carson Wentz married to?

A: Carson Wentz is married to Madison “Maddie” Oberg. They tied the knot in July 2018.

Q2: How many children do Carson Wentz and Madison Oberg have?

A: They currently have three daughters, Hadley Jayne, Hudson Rose, and Hayes Emersyn, and are expecting their fourth daughter in 2025.

Q3: How did Carson Wentz and Madison Oberg meet?

A: They met in 2017 while working with the Christian organization Mission of Hope in Haiti, bonding over shared faith and service.