Who is Rashee Rice's ex Dacoda Nichole and what are the disturbing accusations she made - Explained

Rashee Rice's ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Dacoda Nichole, made some serious domestic assault allegations on Wednesday. The social media influencer, who shares two children with the Kansas City Chiefs star, posted photos on Instagram, saying that she has ‘dealt with abuse for years’.

Without naming Rice, she added that ‘me and this man decided to break up a couple months ago and since then it’s been nothing but hell’.

Cheating and abuse Nichole added that her ex-boyfriend broke her home's door and ‘put his hands on me’ while she was pregnant.

“I’m so tired of keeping quiet I’m so tired of protecting his image. I’ve been through too much in a span of 8 years and I’ve had ENOUGH! He’s very controlling there’s been times he’s came to my new home broken my door, there’s been times when he would put his hands on me while I was pregnant even had the audacity to lock me outside all night in ten degree weather because he got caught cheating,” she posted.

Had to beg money She said that the unnamed individual has not been fair to their children.

“He’s cut up all my shoes and clothes leaving me with nothing because he’s gotten caught up. And there’s multiple instances of cheating but besides that I’m just tired of him not doing right by my boys. It’s not fair he doesn’t call them. He rather be layed up with hoes. He literally left us in Kansas and I had to beg him to send money so that I could drive to Texas with my kids and all our stuff. We have an agreement because of everything he’s put me through and he still doesn’t follow it.”

“He’s now trying to remove me and my kids from our home for no apparent reason. I’ve known this man for YEARS. He tries to put on this persona like he’s dad of the year. He does the bare minimum and I have to beg for that. I’ve protected his image too long and I’m done doing that. It’s time to protect my peace, protect my children and stand up for myself.”

Rashee Rice is yet to respond to Dacoda Nichole's allegations.