Who is Terence Crawford's girlfriend Alindra Person? All about super-middleweight champion’s partner

Terence “Bud” Crawford scripted history in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 13, beating Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez to emerge as the undisputed super-middleweight champion. The 37-year-old stunned a crowd of 70,482 at Allegiant Stadium to defeat Alvarez. The judges scored the game 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113 in favor of Crawford unanimously, The Guardian reported. With the victory, Crawford’s personal life has also grabbed attention again. Here is everything you need to know about his relationship with girlfriend Alindra Person. Alindra Person: Here's all you need to know about Terence Crawford's girlfriend(Instagram/@esha_0102_)

Who is Alindra Person?

Person is Terence Crawford's girlfriend. The couple shares six children, People reported. The couple is parents to three sons - Terence Jr., T. Bud, and Tyrese - and two daughters, named Talaya and Trinity Michelle. She also has a daughter, Tamiya, from an earlier relationship.

She was born on January 3, 1991. She spent the early years of her life in Chicago. Person moved to Omaha, Crawford’s hometown, in 2003 with her parents and siblings.

According to The Sun, it is not clear what Person does for work. She has often been spotted at Crawford’s matches. Alindra Person has also shared glimpses of her vacations with her family on Instagram.

The couple has been together for decades. Alindra Person met Crawford after she moved to Omaha. Person told ESPN in 2019 that she was not much impressed with his career as a boxer when they first met, adding that she thought he “had a job.”

Crawford vs Canelo: What does the win signify?

As per The Guardian, Terence Crawford shifted up two weight classes to hand Alvarez his third career loss. Apart from Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr., Crawford is the only fighter to win a lineal championship in four different weight classes, the outlet said. Crawford became the first male fighter to be an undisputed champion across three weight divisions in the four-belt era. He has won world titles in five divisions spanning 135 to 168.

