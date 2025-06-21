Who was Zunilda Hoyos Mendez? ‘She Hulk’ beaten to death with hammer in Spain during vacation

Zunilda Hoyos Mendez, A Colombian bodybuilder famous as 'She Hulk', was beaten to death with a hammer, while her husband Jarrod Gelling was discovered with “self-inflicted stab wounds” in Spain, police said. The couple, who were on vacation, were found dead at a rental home in Malaga, The New York Post reported. Colombian bodybuilder Zunilda Hoyos Mendez, known as 'She Hulk', was killed in Spain while her husband Jarrod Gelling was found with stab wounds.(X)

Mendez, 43, and Gelling, 46, were staying at the property for nearly a month after he underwent knee surgery. Their bodies were found at around 2 PM (local time) on Thursday, June 19.

Who was Zunilda Hoyos Mendez?

Popularly known as 'She Hulk,' Mendez also called herself Amy. She had been missing since last week after flying to the Costa del Sol from Dubai. Mendez had over 100,000 followers on OnlyFans and Fansly, as per Spanish news website El Espanol. She finished second in the 2021 edition of the NPC Worldwide Latin American Championships.

Mendez and Gelling met each other four years ago, having been brought together through their careers in professional bodybuilding. They reportedly spent much of their time in Dubai and did not have any children.

Her niece Yuleydis told news outlet SUR that the family was in touch with her on a daily basis and found it strange after they did not "hear anything from her since Saturday (June 14)".

Yuleydis claimed that their concerns escalated after Mendez described her husband as an aggressive person and said she wanted a divorce.

Several members of Mendez's gym in Fuengirola earlier expressed concern after she missed training sessions and even stopped responding to messages.

Zunilda Hoyos Mendez's coach shares tribute

Her bodybuilding coach, Branden Ray, has shared a tribute on Instagram Stories, stating he and Mendez were soon going to hit the stage before her death.

The coach shared that he told the bodybuilder that she could be among the "top 10 in the world by the end of this year". The couple's deaths are currently under investigation.

