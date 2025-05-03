Salman Khan flaunts his ripped physique while posing with bodybuilders in vintage pic from 90s

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was among the first stars to popularise fitness culture in mainstream Hindi cinema and inspire a generation to hit the gym. Even today, in his 50s, the actor's physique gives many a run for their money. Recently, an old picture of the superstar flaunting his ripped physique surfaced on the internet, leaving fans nostalgic. (Also Read: Salman Khan flaunts his toned biceps in intense gym pics amid death threat: ‘Thank you for motivation’) Salman Khan's old picture flaunting his ripped physique surfaces on the internet.

Salman Khan's picture flaunting his ripped physique

A Reddit user shared a vintage snap featuring a young Salman posing shirtless alongside a group of professional bodybuilders. In the picture, the actor looked lean, fit, and full of charm. Wearing only a pair of jeans and flashing his iconic smile, he confidently stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the bodybuilders, flaunting his six-pack abs and perfectly toned arms and shoulders.

The picture had fans gushing over his fitness levels in the '90s. One of the comments read, "Such a good-looking man." Another fan wrote, "90s Salman’s physique is literally goals, man. What a good-looking man, for real." Another comment read, "SK is soo handsome." One user said, "Damn, I keep forgetting how ripped Bhai used to be!" Another added, "Salman at his peak was one of the most good-looking men in Bollywood." Praising his physique, another wrote, "Goddamn, he is ripped— he single-handedly brought the gym revolution to India."

Salman Khan recently took the internet by storm when he gave fans a glimpse into his intense gym session. The actor shared pictures flaunting his beefed-up body and toned biceps on Instagram, leaving fans drooling. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Thank you for the motivation."

Salman Khan's recent and upcoming work

Salman was most recently seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's film Sikandar. Helmed by AR Murugadoss, the action drama also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj in key roles. While Salman's fans loved him in his action avatar, the film was criticised for its dull storyline. It earned only ₹186.46 crore worldwide at the box office, emerging as a flop.

Salman will next be seen in another action drama, which will see him reuniting with Sanjay Dutt on screen. Announcing the film during the promotional event for Sikandar, Salman said, "I'm doing another big action film after Sikandar. The action in that one is on another level — it's rustic action. I'm doing it with my elder brother in the industry... Sanjay Dutt." The actor revealed that the director and producer of the film are yet to be finalised. He also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 in the pipeline.