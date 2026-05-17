Why Golden Tempo's Cherie DeVaux decided to pull out of Preakness, give up Triple Crown bid

Golden Tempo will not compete in the Preakness Stakes, ending any possibility of a Triple Crown winner in 2026 after trainer Cherie DeVaux opted to prioritise the colt’s long-term future over a quick two-week turnaround. The surprise Kentucky Derby champion stunned horse racing fans after winning at 23-1 odds, immediately becoming the center of Triple Crown discussions. Jockey Jose Ortiz celebrates in the winners circle after riding Golden Tempo #19 to win the 152th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs (Getty Images via AFP)

But on May 6, DeVaux officially confirmed the horse would skip Baltimore and instead target the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga on June 6.

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DeVaux explains why Golden Tempo skipped Preakness DeVaux said the decision was driven entirely by Golden Tempo’s recovery and overall health following the demanding Kentucky Derby effort.

"We did not feel any pressure with running Golden Tempo in the Preakness." she said, per WLKY. "We respect the history of the race. We respect that fans are excited about the prospect of a Triple Crown winner. However, we have to be the ambassador for Golden Tempo, and it takes a certain type of horse to be able to come back and run in two weeks. And he's not that kind of a horse."

The trainer also addressed the issue in a separate statement after officially withdrawing the colt. “We are incredibly appreciative of the excitement and support surrounding the possibility of a Triple Crown run,” DeVaux said.

“Golden gave us the race of a lifetime in the Kentucky Derby, and we believe the best decision for him moving forward is to give him a little more time following such a tremendous effort. His health, happiness and long-term future will always remain our top priority.”

Bigger question at Preakness Golden Tempo’s absence has once again sparked debate about the demanding schedule between the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes. Modern thoroughbreds now typically race with far longer recovery periods between starts, making the traditional two-week gap increasingly unpopular among trainers and owners.

DeVaux admitted asking Golden Tempo to return that quickly would have gone against her usual training philosophy.

“In my career, I have never started a horse back on that short of rest,” DeVaux told The Athletic’s Teresa Genaro. “So Golden Tempo would have had to be doing much better, basically coming out of the race of his life.”

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She also pointed toward evolving veterinary regulations across horse racing.

“Oversight with the veterinarians has gotten quite strict,” DeVaux told Genaro. “The pendulum was all the way one way, and we’ve swung the complete opposite to where it can be frustrating to trainers with the decisions that the regulatory vets are making.”

Preakness field wide open without Derby winner Golden Tempo’s withdrawal has left the Preakness without a clear standout favorite and guarantees there will be no Triple Crown winner for the eighth consecutive year since Justify completed the sweep in 2018.

This year’s race is also being held at Laurel Park while Pimlico undergoes redevelopment, creating a far quieter atmosphere than the traditional Preakness setting in Baltimore.

Attendance has been capped at 4,800, with Iron Honor entering as the morning-line favorite at 9-2 in what many analysts view as a wide-open field.

Taj Mahal, trained by Brittany Russell, has emerged as a hometown favorite after winning all three of his starts at Laurel.

(With AP inputs)