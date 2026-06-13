Why Haiti had to change their World Cup jerseys at the last minute

Haiti's return to the FIFA World Cup after 52 years has been overshadowed by a controversy. FIFA rejected the Caribbean nation's official jersey just days before their tournament debut. The official communication stated that an image on the shirt violated FIFA's regulations on political messaging. Mexico vs South Africa LIVE Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026: Shakira and Burna Boy performed the official anthem. (REUTERS)

The illustration in question depicted the Battle of Vertières that was fought on November 18, 1803. The image appeared on the right side of Haiti's blue jersey alongside the national flag. The battle was the final and decisive clash of the Haitian Revolution making Haiti became the first black republic in the world.

FIFA cited its own equipment rules FIFA's decision came from Section 14.2 of its Equipment Regulations, which states that "any political, religious, or personal messages or slogans" cannot be placed on match kits. In applying this rule, FIFA included visual depictions such as battle scenes that might carry political relevance in a contemporary context.

In FIFA's official communication to kit supplier Saeta, dated June 9, 2026, it has stated, "During the review process, FIFA determined that certain visual elements could be interpreted differently under its equipment regulations and ultimately requested modification to the design."

Consultations were held between FIFA, its equipment committee, and its legal team before the decision was reached. However, the ruling came just one week before Haiti was due to make its World Cup debut, leaving the Haitian Football Federation with very little time to act.

The decision drew criticism from designers, football experts, and cultural advocates, who argued that historical events predating current political systems should not be classified as political messages.

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Saeta's clarification The replacement jersey was produced quickly with a clarification from the Columbia based kit supplier. “The original concept was created as a tribute to the pride, resilience and history of the Haitian people,” explained Saeta in an official Instagram post released on June 10, 2026.

The new design removed the Battle of Vertières illustration entirely and replaced it with a cleaner version of Haiti's national colours and crest. The Haitian Football Federation confirmed the new kit had been approved by FIFA ahead of the team's first match.

Haiti's return to the World Cup after more than five decades was celebrated widely across the Caribbean nation. The kit controversy added an unexpected dimension to what should have been a moment of pure national celebration.

The episode has reignited a broader debate about where the line sits between cultural heritage and political expression in sport, and whether football's global governing body applies its regulations consistently across all nations.