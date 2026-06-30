Why is Chris Johnson trending today?

Former NFL star Chris Johnson is trending after opening up about his ongoing battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Former NFL star Chris Johnson revealed his ALS diagnosis. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Why is Chris Johnson trending? The ex-Tennessee Titans running back revealed in a June 29 interview on ABC's Good Morning America that he was diagnosed with ALS last year at the age of 39. “There's no history of ALS in my family,” Johnson said. “My doctors believe my case is what's called sporadic ALS, which is actually how the vast majority of ALS cases happen,” he added, as per USA Today.

Johnson who once one of the fastest running backs in NFL history, During the interview, he communicated using an eye-controlled speech device while sitting beside his wife, Brittany.

The 2009 Offensive Player of the Year said he was in the “prime of his life” when he received the diagnosis, training daily and enjoying time with his wife and four children.

He explained how the diagnosis came about, saying, “We hoped it was something else, but after thorough testing, they finally came down with a diagnosis of ALS. They told us about a medication that might extend life by a few months, then they told us to get our affairs in order,” as per The Mirror.

He added, “It was hard hearing that, but after watching Good Morning America and seeing Dr. Merit [Cudkowicz] with Eric Dane, we reached out to her. She was willing to think more creatively and offer experimental treatments that might help and advance research.”

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Chris Johnson says wife 'hasn't left my side' during ALS battle Johnson insisted his wife "hasn't left my side" since his diagnosis, adding that his children remain his greatest source of strength. Brittany shared her first reaction to the diagnosis, telling Michael Strahan, "All I could think about was our kids and how young they are. You're in denial. You want it to be anything else. You want the doctors to be wrong. The life that we previously had is now a thing of the past," according to The Mirror.

She added, "But we're still hopeful. We're hopeful that a breakthrough will happen or that God, a miracle will happen," as per The Mirror. Brittany also spoke about the challenges of becoming Chris' primary caregiver, saying, “It's tough. We have good days, we have bad days. Our life has shifted so much, and it's a heavy workload, but I have no doubt that this is what I was called to do.”

Johnson also credited his children for keeping him motivated, saying, “My kids are also a huge part of why I keep going. Every day I wake up wanting more time with them, to make more memories, and just be their dad. They give me a reason to keep fighting.”

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What is ALS ALS is a progressive neurological condition that gradually damages motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord, leading to a loss of muscle control and worsening physical function, with no current cure.

It is the most common form of motor neuron disease and typically begins with symptoms such as muscle stiffness, twitching, weakness and muscle wasting, before patients gradually lose the ability to eat, speak, move and eventually breathe independently without mechanical support.

Johnson retired from professional football in 2017 after a three-year stint with the Arizona Cardinals. He is best known for his six seasons with the Titans, during which he earned three Pro Bowl selections and was named Offensive Player of the Year, before later joining the New York Jets.