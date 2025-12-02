Why is Devin Booker not playing vs Lakers? Injury update as Suns star ruled out mid-game

Dec 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will not return to Monday's game against the Lakers due to a right groin injury. Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will not return to Monday's game against the Lakers due to a right groin injury, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reported. Booker exited Monday's contest with 2:05 remaining in the first quarter. He was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Booker will finish with 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 10 minutes, as reported by CBS Sports. Now that he is unavailable, Collin Gillespie, Jordan Goodwin and Jamaree Bouyea are candidates for increased minutes for the rest of the way,

The Suns will not play again until Friday versus the Rockets. They are expected to share an update on Booker by Thursday night.

Booker exited the game after going toe-to-toe with the Los Angeles Lakers. He made NBA history by becoming the third-youngest player in the league to reach 17,000 points and 3,600 assists. Only two players did it faster – LeBron James and Oscar Robinson.

Phoenix Suns shared the accomplishment in an X post, writing, “Devin Booker is the third youngest player in NBA history to reach 17,000 points and 3,600 assists. Only LeBron and Oscar Robertson did it faster”.

The Suns have maintained a winning record so far

The Suns had quite the roster shake-up this season. The team parted ways with several All-Stars such as Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

However, they have still maintained a winning record so far. The Suns had a 12-9 record heading into Monday’s action against the Lakers.

Booker has played in every game for Phoenix this season, leading up to Monday’s action. He was shooting 45 percent from the field and 31 percent from three in 21 games, taking 5.8 shots from deep per game, according to Newsweek. He has posted averages of 25.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists.