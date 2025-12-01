Why is Jayden Daniels not playing tonight vs Broncos? Injury update and return timeline as Marcus Mariota starts

Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders is not playing against the Denver Broncos tonight.(Getty Images via AFP) Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels dislocated his left, non-throwing elbow during the Week 9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on November 2. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been ruled out for tonight’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the Denver Broncos due to a lingering left-elbow injury. Backup Marcus Mariota will make his sixth start of the season.

What happened?

Daniels dislocated his left, non-throwing elbow during the Week 9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on November 2. The injury happened with 12 minutes left in the game, as the Commanders trailed by 31. His arm bent awkwardly while he braced for a tackle in the fourth quarter.

Tests later showed ligament damage, but Daniels did not need surgery.

He missed the next two games against the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins, and the team then went into its bye week. Daniels returned to practice in a limited role leading up to Week 13, but the team ruled him out again.

“He has not been cleared for contact,” head coach Dan Quinn said.

Return timeline

There is optimism that Daniels could return in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings.

"Despite how bad it looked, it was limited ligament damage which meant no surgery, and he could return this season" NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning. "He did not get cleared for contact [this week], so Marcus Mariota starts again for Jayden Daniels tonight."

"Next week they have the Minnesota Vikings. My understanding is he at least has a chance of playing. No one has said firmly about whether he's going to be out there, but he does have a chance to get cleared four weeks from the injury — which would be great news for Washington."

Commanders vs. Broncos inactives

The Commanders (3–8) enter the night on a six-game losing streak. The Broncos (9–2) have won eight in a row.

Washington Commanders inactives

QB Jayden Daniels

CB Darnell Savage

LB Ale Kaho

LS Tyler Ott

OT Trent Scott

OT George Fant

DE Jalyn Holmes

Denver Broncos inactives

TE Nate Adkins

OLB Jonah Elliss

OT Geron Christian

DL Jordan Jackson

DE Sai’vion Jones