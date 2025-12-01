Why is JJ McCarthy not playing today vs. Seahawks? Vikings turn to Max Brosmer at QB

J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings leaves the field after losing to the Green Bay Packers 23-6 at Lambeau Field on November 23, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.(Getty Images via AFP) Before Sunday’s game, Max Brosmer was seen stretching and practicing at Lumen Field in Seattle as he prepares for his first NFL start. Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is out for Sunday’s Week 13 game against the Seattle Seahawks. He entered the concussion protocol earlier this week.

What happened to J.J. McCarthy?

McCarthy first reported concussion symptoms during the team’s flight home following their 23–6 loss to Green Bay Packers in Week 12, head coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday.

The Vikings’ medical staff placed him in the protocol once the team returned to Minnesota. At the time, the team had not identified a specific play in which McCarthy may have sustained a head impact.

“It had to be late, based upon how the game went,” O'Connell said.

O’Connell declined to provide details regarding the severity or nature of McCarthy's symptoms. On Monday, he did not rule McCarthy out for Week 13 but noted that rookie backup Max Brosmer would take first-team reps in practice unless McCarthy was cleared.

“We'll go through the steps and phases of it. I'm not ready to make any sort of designation for the game or anything like that,” O'Connell said. “We'll let the process play out, but at the same time I do think it’s important for everybody to know that there is total transparency. I’m going to totally, totally defer to the medical staff and the professionals on that one as well as J.J.”

On Saturday, ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter confirmed that McCarthy will not play, and the Vikings will turn to Brosmer for Sunday’s matchup.

“Vikings QB JJ McCarthy still is in concussion protocol and officially is out Sunday vs. Seattle; rookie undrafted free agent Max Brosmer will make his first NFL start against the Seahawks,” Schefter wrote on X.

Also Read: Lane Kiffin Ole Miss saga: Why Keith Carter is mentioned in LSU coach's last message to fans

Carson Wentz, who previously filled in for McCarthy, remains on injured reserve after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Before Sunday’s game, Brosmer was seen stretching and practicing at Lumen Field in Seattle as he prepares for his first NFL start.

(With inputs from AP)