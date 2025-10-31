Why isn't Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Here's when the Bucks star could return after knee injury

Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of Milwaukee Bucks' game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night after a knee injury. He suffered some strain in his knee during the final moments of the Bucks' last games against the New York Knicks, which resulted in soreness. As a result, the Bucks announced an hour before the game that Antetokounmpo will not feature tonight. Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo vs New York Knicks' on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(AP)

Giannis picked up the injury late in the fourth quarter of the New York Knicks game earlier this week, on October 28. He was seen grabbing his knee as he struggled to recover. He was listed as a probable before tonight's game and took part in the warmup but was ruled out an hour before it started.

Head coach Doc Rivers had confirmed that Giannis would be travelling with the team for the Warriors game on Thursday night, but he was not sure if the "Greek Freak" would be in action against the Warriors. But things didn't improve for Giannis as he was on the sidelines for the game.

This story is being updated.