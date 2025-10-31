Search
Fri, Oct 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Why isn't Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Here's when the Bucks star could return after knee injury

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Oct 31, 2025 06:19 am IST

Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of the Bucks’ game against the Warriors due to knee soreness from a strain suffered in their last game vs. the Knicks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was ruled out of Milwaukee Bucks' game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night after a knee injury. He suffered some strain in his knee during the final moments of the Bucks' last games against the New York Knicks, which resulted in soreness. As a result, the Bucks announced an hour before the game that Antetokounmpo will not feature tonight.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo vs New York Knicks' on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(AP)
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo vs New York Knicks' on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(AP)

Giannis picked up the injury late in the fourth quarter of the New York Knicks game earlier this week, on October 28. He was seen grabbing his knee as he struggled to recover. He was listed as a probable before tonight's game and took part in the warmup but was ruled out an hour before it started.

Head coach Doc Rivers had confirmed that Giannis would be travelling with the team for the Warriors game on Thursday night, but he was not sure if the "Greek Freak" would be in action against the Warriors. But things didn't improve for Giannis as he was on the sidelines for the game.

This story is being updated.

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Why isn't Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Here's when the Bucks star could return after knee injury
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On