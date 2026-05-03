Why Jayson Tatum is not playing vs Sixers today. Celtics give scary update

It is official now. Jayson Tatum has been ruled out for the crucial do-or-die Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. The injury update comes hours after the 28-year-old was listed as questionable with a left knee stiffness. Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates a three point basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter (Getty Images via AFP)

Why Jayson Tatum is not playing today Tatum did not play in the final 15 minutes of Thursday’s 106-93 loss in Game 6 and was seen riding an exercise bike in the hallway during the fourth quarter After the game, he told reporters: "You guys probably saw when I went to the back, saw me on the bike. My leg just was a little stiff when I came out in the third quarter. But just kind of assessing the moment, the game was a little out of reach."

He made it clear the issue was unrelated to the ruptured right Achilles tendon that sidelined him last May.

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"It was my other leg, not the one I injured last year," Tatum said. "I mean, I wasn't like overly concerned. ... I came out at four minutes, like I was supposed to. Just kind of assessed the game. (Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla) took the starters out fairly early in the fourth quarter."

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said Friday afternoon that Tatum would be available for Game 7. Tatum himself stated after Game 6: "I expect to play." But things did not go as planned.

On Saturday, the tone changed. Mazzulla said: "He just came in today with knee discomfort. And we decided, the medical staff and myself, that he would not play."

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