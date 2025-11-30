Why Lane Kiffin is delaying his Ole Miss, LSU decision. Hint- Bad news for Rebels

Hoach Lane Kiffin of the Mississippi Rebels talks to his offense during a timeout in the third quarter of the game against the Citadel Bulldogs (Getty Images via AFP) Lane Kiffin is expected to announce his decision, between Ole Miss and LSU, soon. Lane Kiffin is expected to announce his decision, between Ole Miss and LSU, soon. The 50-year-old was likely waiting for the result of the Tigers vs Oklahoma game on Saturday to make the grand reveal. However, a delay is only bad news for the Rebels, who are hopeful that the legendary coach stays back to lead them into the playoffs.

On Saturday, Kiffin's social media activity created a lot of buzz. An LSU beat reporter shared a screenshot showing a retweet from Kiffin, mentioning his father, Monte.

“Should be noted Ole Miss was the last place they coached together. I think it means more than people think. Monte walked them halls and sat in his office. It’s home,” the tweet that Lane Kiffin retweeted read. It is now deleted.

However, when asked about his decision after Ole Miss's big win against Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl, the coach stayed mum. “I haven’t made a decision. I’ve got some praying to do to figure this thing out,” he said. “I’m living one day at a time. I know that doesn’t help you, but it helps me.”

Why Lane Kiffin's delayed decision is bad news for Ole Miss

The Athletic reported on Saturday that a delay could involve the possibility of Ole Miss making the SEC championship. Matt Baker wrote that it is likely that Kiffin is 'leaning toward leaving, or else he would have already announced he's staying, whether or not it makes it to Atlanta'.

Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter has asked Kiffin to decide by Saturday so the Rebels would know if they need to look for a new coach before it’s too late to attract a preferred candidate.

On Friday, Kiffin did not provide a specific time frame regarding his decision or the time of the announcement, “It’s a fair question, but I really don’t know. That’s not my call.”

(With AP inputs)