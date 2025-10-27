Why Spencer Rattler is not playing vs Buccaneers. Explaining Saints' sudden Tyler Shough decision

The New Orleans Saints shocked experts and fans by suddenly benching their regular starter, Spencer Rattler, for rookie Tyler Shough against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The big move took place near the end of the third quarter when the hosts were way behind Baker Mayfield and co. New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) looks on from the sideline after being taken out.(AP)

Shough, the Saints' second-round pick of the 2025 Draft, has only played one game before the Sunday match-up. Earlier this season, he was 0-of-2 on his three snaps against the Seattle Seahawks. Rattler had a dismal day before he was benched. He was 15-of-21 for 136 yards and one interception, which was returned for a touchdown, in the game.

The Saints eventually lost 17-3.

Spencer Rattler continued his recent struggles, committing two turnovers before halftime. He has now turned the ball over six times in two weeks. Head coach Kellen Moore had hinted earlier in the week that a quarterback change was under consideration, noting the team would evaluate the position “week to week.”

Shough, selected 40th overall in the 2025 draft, had previously seen limited action late in a blowout loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Rattler, a fifth-round pick in 2024, earned the starting job over Shough during training camp but has struggled to convert that opportunity into wins, entering Week 8 with a 1-12 record as an NFL starter.

As the Saints (now 2–6) continue to search for offensive consistency, Shough’s performance against Tampa Bay could signal the start of a new quarterback conversation in New Orleans.