Will George Kittle play today against Falcons? Head Coach Kyle Shanahan gives update on 49ers star tight end

The San Francisco 49ers are finally getting some good news ahead of the Week 7 match with the Atlanta Falcons. After weeks of injuries, one of their biggest stars, George Kittle, is officially back for the Sunday, October 19 clash. Will George Kittle play today against the Falcons? Coach Shanahan gives positive update on 49ers star tight end(Getty Images via AFP)

Kittle has been out since Week 1 due to a hamstring injury in the season opener against Seattle. The injury sidelined him for five games straight. CBS reported that he was eligible to return last week, but the 49ers decided to wait one more week to avoid any unwanted setback.

George Kittle to play against Atlanta Falcons

Tight end George Kittle has been activated off injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s Week 7 clash with the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the update during his Saturday press conference, making it clear there will be no restrictions on Kittle’s workload.

Shanahan told reporters that George has “rehabbed really well.” Kittle came back 100% and had a good week of practice. “We’ll space it out throughout the game, but no pitch count,” he said.

What Kittle’s return means

The 49ers’ offense has looked thin lately, and Kittle’s comeback could shift the tone of this team’s midseason push. With Brock Purdy and Ricky Pearsall already ruled out for today’s game, San Francisco needs someone reliable, and Kittle has always been that guy.

Throughout his career, Kittle has delivered one of the most consistent performances of any NFL tight end with 542 receptions, 7,405 yards, and 46 touchdowns. He’s a physical blocker, a dependable route-runner, and arguably the most trusted target when healthy, as per NFL.com.

San Francisco 49ers Week 7 injury report

Quarterback Brock Purdy, out with a toe injury, will miss his second consecutive game for the Niners. Rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall remains sidelined with a knee injury. Jauan Jennings, facing some minor issues, is expected to play, while the 49ers’ running game continues to lean on Christian McCaffrey, who is also nursing a few bruises.

For a team that’s spent the first half of the season fighting to stay healthy, Kittle’s return couldn’t come at a better time. The 49ers’ offensive spark plug is back, and by the looks of it, he’s ready to go full throttle.

FAQs

Will George Kittle play today against the Falcons?

Yes. Kittle has been activated off injured reserve and will start in Week 7.

Did the 49ers limit Kittle’s workload after his injury?

No. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed there’s “no pitch count” for him.

How long was Kittle out with the injury?

He missed five games after tweaking his hamstring in Week 1.

Who else is missing for the 49ers today?

Quarterback Brock Purdy and rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall have been ruled out.