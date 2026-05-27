Will Levis' big step after 2024 Gia Duddy sex tape leak row revealed as Titans training camp nears

Preparations are in full swing at the Tennessee Titans for the training sessions to start. But potential starting quarterback, Will Levis 2024 sex tape is back in focus as he gets himself ready for the preseason. Gia Duddy (L) and Jaxson Dart. (File Photos)

The intimate video of Levis with his former partner, model Gia Duddy, hit the internet in 2024 in Levis' first year in the NFL. Two years have passed since and more details of the incident is now coming out.

Though neither the QB nor the model has reacted to the row, it has now been confirmed that Will Levis has taken a big step behind the scenes to rid himself of the controversy.

Beth Levis, the mother of Will Levis, spoke about the controversy on the NFL reporter Ross Tucker's podcast earlier this week. Her candid admissions about the sex tape row surrounding her son brought the controversy back to the media's attention.

What Will Levis' Mother Said Beth Levis revealed that the Titans quarterback was very distraught after the leak, especially as it came just before his first season in the NFL. But the 26-year-old handled the entire situation quite professionally. She revealed that though Will Levis paid a huge sum of money for a cybersecurity expert to completely erase the video from the internet. However, that was not possible.

"Will actually ended up engaging in hiring a cyber security specialist and spent an exorbitant amount of money to try to get to the bottom of this," he said. "Ultimately a lot of the content was taken down, but you can never scrape anything entirely from the internet. It’s there forever. There is a footprint, unfortunately."

Also read: Fact check: No, Jaxson Dart didn't say ‘blue hairs don't watch NFL' at Trump rally; it's a fake quote

But despite that controversy marking the beginning of the 2024-25 season, Will Levis had a good rookie year in the NFL. He ended the season with 1808 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions in only nine starts for the Titans.

Notably, Will Levis missed the entirety of the 2025-26 season after undergoing surgery on his throwing shoulder. As he returns on the pitch after a long recovery, he will be keen to make a big impact.