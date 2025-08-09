Will Taylor Swift attend Chiefs vs Cardinals preseason game today?

Taylor Swift has been almost as much a part of the Kansas City Chiefs’ game-day buzz as Patrick Mahomes’ passes since she began dating tight end Travis Kelce. But fans hoping for another sideline glimpse will have to wait. According to Pro Football Network, the Chiefs open their NFL preseason Saturday on the road against the Arizona Cardinals. However, Swift will not be making the trip. The last time Taylor Swift was spotted at a Chiefs game was at the Super Bowl in New Orleans. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

The game, played far from Kansas City and carrying no regular-season weight, is not exactly a marquee stop for the world’s biggest pop star, the outlet said.

The Love Story crooner has attended preseason matchups rarely, even as her regular-season appearances have turned into mini-spectacles over the past two years. The last time Taylor Swift was spotted at a Chiefs game was at the Super Bowl in New Orleans, where boos from parts of the crowd met her face on the big screen.

Kansas City Chiefs enter preseason on a different note

This season starts with a different backdrop. For the first time in two years, the Kansas City Chiefs enter as the runner-up, having been soundly beaten by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59.

Preseason or not, the Chiefs will still be looking to shake off any lingering hangover. Fans can expect a few familiar faces in the Arizona game. Head coach Andy Reid has never been one to keep his starters on ice through August. He likes them to get some live snaps before the games count, keeping them sharp and in rhythm, reports Pro Football Network.

Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and more to watch

Kelce, entering what many believe could be his final NFL season, will suit up. The veteran tight end might not dominate like he once did, but his timing with Mahomes remains one of the league’s most dangerous offensive weapons. If they connect early, Arizona’s defense could be in for a quick wake-up call.

The Chiefs’ defense also returns much of its core, giving them stability on that side of the ball. And there is fresh interest in the offensive line, with Josh Simmons stepping into the left tackle role - a spot that gave Kansas City headaches last year.

Swift may be missing from the seats, but for those keeping score, the real stories this Saturday will be on the field.

FAQs



Will Taylor Swift attend the Chiefs’ preseason opener?

No, she will not be in Arizona for the game.

When was Taylor Swift last seen at a Chiefs game?

She was spotted at the Super Bowl in New Orleans earlier this year.

Will Travis Kelce play in the first preseason game?

Yes, he is expected to play.

Why is Josh Simmons important this season?

He is filling the left tackle spot, a key issue for the Chiefs last year.

Does Andy Reid play his starters in the preseason?

Yes, he typically gives them some game action to stay sharp.