Trent Grisham went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs, and the New York Yankees held on for a 10-9 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night in Minneapolis. Yankees get off to fast start, hang on to edge Twins

Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for New York , which evened the series at one win apiece with the rubber match set for Wednesday. Anthony Volpe and Austin Wells each had a pair of hits, including a double, and drove in one run apiece.

Ryan Fitzgerald went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs for Minnesota . James Outman and Trevor Larnach also homered.

Yankees reliever Mark Leiter Jr. pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Twins right-hander Zebby Matthews surrendered nine runs on 11 hits in three innings. He walked two and struck out two.

Yankees closer David Bednar allowed one run in the ninth but collected his 25th save.

New York jumped to a 10-1 lead before the Twins scored the final eight runs of the game.

The Yankees scored twice in the top of the first inning against Matthews. Cody Bellinger hit an RBI single, and Stanton followed with a sacrifice fly.

The Twins pulled within 2-1 in the bottom of the first on Royce Lewis' RBI single.

New York kept up its pressure at the plate with a four-run second inning that increased its lead to 6-1. Wells hit an RBI double, Grisham belted a two-run homer and Stanton hit an RBI single.

Three more runs in the third made it 9-1 in favor of the Yankees. Grisham and Judge hit back-to-back sacrifice flies, and Ben Rice contributed an RBI double.

Volpe added an RBI single in the fourth to put New York on top 10-1.

The Twins battled back with three runs in the fifth, four in the sixth and one in the ninth.

Outman hammered a 443-foot, two-run homer to start the scoring in the fifth. Byron Buxton scored later in the inning on a wild pitch.

The sixth featured an RBI single by Mickey Gasper, a two-run shot by Fitzgerald and a sacrifice fly by Larnach to pull the Twins within 10-8.

Larnach added a solo shot in the ninth for the Twins, but Bednar retired the final two batters to prevent a full Yankees collapse.

Field Level Media

