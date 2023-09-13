What to expect from John Cena's SmackDown return after WWE Superstar Spectacle in India

WWE legend John Cena made a roaring comeback at the Superstar Spectacle, hosted at Hyderabad’s GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium on September 8. Cena partnered with Seth Rollins at the premium live event to take on Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. The Cenation Leader prevailed in his comeback fight. He and Rollins launched the Attitude Adjustment and the Curb Stomp at the same time to secure a pinfall victory over the Imperium members. Following Cena’s return, the wrestling world is now all hyped speculating about how WWE will feature the 16-time world champion in its upcoming events. WWE legend John Cena made a roaring comeback at the Superstar Spectacle(WWE)

The segment of Cena managed to attract a massive crowd at the Superstar Spectacle. So from the marketing perspective, WWE will no doubt try to convince him to stay with the wrestling promotion for a few more years. Since featuring in Wrestlemania 39 back in April, Cena kept himself out of wrestling for months. He finally made a sudden entry on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Following that, Cena was featured at WWE Payback as a special guest referee during a fight between LA Knight and The Miz. The bout was seen as a development of a potential tag team match involving six participants. A Bleacher report suggested that Cena may team up with Knight to feature in the tag team match, with the alliance of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller standing at the other end.

Cena for heavyweight championship?

There is also a probability that WWE will incorporate the Miz on the Heel Team. Cena’s old buddy Rey Mysterio may join forces to round up the three-member alliances. This looks like an alluring deal for Cena. He would definitely like to go head-to-head with Theory, who triumphed over Cena at Wrestlemania 39 to claim the United States Championship. WWE can also think of bringing back Cena to the heavyweight championship. If the rumours turn true, the champ will get the opportunity to surpass Ric Flair, another 16-time world champion, to become an all-time great.

Though WWE will supposedly find it tricky to take that step, with Roman Reigns flying high as the Tribal Chief on SmackDown and Seth Rollins on the course to establish himself on RAW. In this case, WWE may wait for a bad guy to win the championship before Cena enters the scene ahead of the upcoming Wrestlemania to snatch away the title for the face team, Bleacher Report understands.

Keeping aside his in-ring records, Cena has enjoyed tremendous success in films as well. Already an established Hollywood action star, Cena is also associated with several humanitarian activities. He also actively works for the Make-a-Wish Foundation which supports and takes care of children diagnosed with cancer and other fatal diseases.

