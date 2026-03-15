Win 'means everything' for skipper Lake as Wales end Six Nations losing streak

Wales captain Dewi Lake said ending a 15-match losing streak in the Six Nations with a 31-17 victory over Italy in Cardiff on Saturday "means everything".

The Welsh kicked off their final match of the 2026 edition having not enjoyed a win in the tournament since defeating Italy in March 2023.

But they ran in three converted tries before-half-time to lead 21-0 at the break, with No 8 Aaron Wainwright crossing twice and hooker Lake also scoring at the Millennium Stadium as well.

Dan Edwards added another try early in the second half and landed his fourth conversion before the fly-half's brilliant long-range drop-goal extended Wales' lead to 31-0.

Italy managed a trio of tries inside the final half hour but had left themselves with too much to do in their quest to win three matches in a single Six Nations for the first time.

"The win means everything to the players. It's what we've been building to and working for," Lake told the BBC, with Wales still set to finish bottom of the table.

Wales were thrashed by both England and France in the opening two rounds before far closer losses to Scotland and Ireland gave them hope of beating Italy.

"The last few weeks our performances have built and we've grown as a group from Scotland, to Ireland and now to this week when we gave our best performance," said Lake.

Victory over Italy came against a backdrop of bitter infighting created by the Welsh Rugby Union's plan to reduce the number of professional club teams from four to three, with Lake leaving the threatened Ospreys at the end of this season to join English side Gloucester.

"There's a lot of noise and stuff going on behind scenes in Welsh rugby but once we're in camp, all your focus goes on playing for Wales and that's easy to do," he said.

"Everything you do is for days like today and moments like this in the jersey in front of all these fans who have supported us through tough times."

Italy captain Michele Lamaro denied the visitors had suffered an emotional and physical 'hangover' from a 23-18 defeat of England in Rome last weekend the Azzurri's very first win over the Red Rose brigade.

"No, 100 percent not," said the back-row, adding: "The first half cost us, but all credit to Wales."

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