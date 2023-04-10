Cody Rhodes on verge of achieving ‘huge’ milestone in his WWE career

Cody Rhodes is on the verge of achieving a major milestone in his wrestling career. Since his return to WWE in April 2022, The American Nightmare has quickly climbed the ladders of popularity which catapulted him to getting a title shot at the grandest WWE event- WrestleMania 39. Cody Rhodes(Twitter)

As per Wrestle Features, the 2023 Royal Rumble winner Rhodes has participated in 1499 WWE matches thus far in his career. Therefore, whenever he enters the ring to wrestle in his next fight, it will mark his 1500th career match. It will be a big milestone in Rhodes' growing list of achievements.

In the main event of WrestleMania 39, Rhodes had lost to Roman Reigns who successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Champion title. However, Reigns' win was mired in controversy as he received assistance from The Bloodline members namely The Usos and Solo Sikoa during the title fight. Just before the climax of the match, Sikoa interfered and hit Rhodes with a Samoan spike which was not seen by the referee. It proved to be a major turning point as Reigns then hit The American Nightmare with a spear and pinned him to the count of three, thus winning the match.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Monday night Raw( April 10, 2023), Rhodes will address the fans about his future in WWE. On Saturday, Rhodes took to Instagram to inform fans that he would be appearing on Raw and speaking to them. In a long post, he dwelt on his defeat at The Show of Shows and thanked the fans for their unwavering support. He also thanked his wife, The McMahon Family, John Cena, WWE and a host of other people for their contribution in his career.

Recently, Brock Lesnar got added to the list of Rhodes' rivals after The Beast Incarnate mercilessly beat him at the start of their tag team match against Reigns and Sikoa on Monday night Raw.