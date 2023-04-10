WWE Hall of Famer says Cody Rhodes should've won against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns surpassed Cody Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion title at WrestleMania 39 in the start of April. With the win, Reigns has achieved a tenure of more than 950 days as Universal Champion now. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (File Photo)

Leading into WrestleMania 39, many fans believed that The American Nightmare would become the new champion but their hopes got dashed. Former wrestler Kurt Angle is one of those fans who backed Rhodes to lift the title at The Showcase of the Immortals. In the latest edition of his podcast, Angle talked about the epic clash between Rhodes and Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Angle highlighted that Reigns' extended run as champion might not be in the interests of WWE.

"I’m not going to beat up on Roman Reigns because he is the man he deserves to be. We’re in a time now where if you’re a champion for three years, that’s a little long. It’s just too long. Because we’re not in territories anymore. When you were in territories, you weren’t on TV every week. So fans had to come to see you at the arenas, and you’d only be in that city one day a week. So they only saw wrestling one day a week back then when they were champion for six, eight years. Now Roman Reigns has gone on; it looks like he’s gonna have to hold the title for another few years," said Angle.

The WWE Hall of Famer explained why he believed that Rhodes should have been crowned the champion at The Show of Shows. Angle criticised WWE for giving a long rope to Reigns in today's times when there is so much visibility to superstars because of matches taking place very frequently.

"The thing is, he’s on TV every week, sometimes twice a week, and then you know, a pay-per-view every month. It’s just a lot. I don’t believe the ratings are gonna go down, but I do believe some people are going to lose interest because they’re not making other wrestlers. You know, Roman has an opportunity to make a wrestler, he could have made Cody into a megastar, which Cody is already a star, but he would have been a mega-star if he won at WrestleMania. That’s just my opinion," said Angle.