Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's surprise WWE return elicits warm response from John Cena, ‘welcome home’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and John ‘You can’t see me’ Cena have put their WWE rivalry behind them and showed their friendship in a viral video. WWE universe thrilled as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Stages surprise comeback(Twitter/WWE)

The video, which was posted by the WWE’s official account on X, formerly Twitter, captured the moment when the two wrestling legends met backstage during WWE SmackDown! on Friday night at Ball Arena in Denver.

The video started with Johnson, 51, chatting with ESPN sports analyst Pat McAfee.

After they finished their conversation, McAfee pointed behind Johnson and said, “Hey, there’s a guy, he can’t see you,” referring to Cena’s famous wrestling catchphrase, “You can’t see me.”

The camera then moved to show Cena, 46, standing quietly behind Johnson, looking straight ahead with his hands behind his back.

The crowd went wild as Johnson turned around and faced his former opponent.

The two men stared at each other with serious expressions, but they soon broke into smiles.

“I see you trying to smile!” Johnson said as he pointed at Cena, who nodded his head.

The ‘Peacemaker’ star then extended his hand to Johnson and said, “Welcome home.” The two hugged and the audience cheered louder.

Fans reacted positively on socials, with many happy to see the longtime adversaries having become friends.

“This was cool to see, Strikes did us fans wonders low-key,” wrote one wrestling fan, probably referring to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes that started over the summer.

Johnson and Cena had a professional feud that entertained WWE fans for years, with season 2 of the A&E series WWE Rivals exploring the notorious competition between the two wrestling icons.

Cena publicly criticized Johnson on and off-screen, which led to dream matches in 2012 and 2013.

In 2011, Cena began telling fans how Johnson hadn’t been in a ring in eight years and “questioning whether or not The Rock even cares about the business,” an expert said in WWE Rivals.

The show featured an old clip of Johnson saying, “This is what happens when idiots have confidence” when talking about Cena “popping off at the mouth” before their Wrestlemania match.

Despite the war of words over the years and the legendary matches, the 46-year-old wrestling star has had nothing but nice things to say about the Black Adam star lately.

Cena, who returned to the ring in 2021 after a break, told Entertainment Tonight he hoped Johnson would return to wrestling.

“He’s earned the right not to be pressured into that choice. I can say he is a fan of the WWE. He is the most electrifying man in sports entertainment,” the Barbie star said in 2021, acknowledging Johnson’s career.

“So as a fan, do I want to see one of the greatest performers of all time step back in the WWE ring? Yeah. But in no way am I gonna call him and if I’m gonna talk to him about something, it’s not gonna try to be to get him back in the WWE ring.”