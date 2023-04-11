Rikishi introduces new wrestler from The Bloodline's family

The Bloodline is the most prominent stable of wrestlers in WWE currently. With Roman Reigns as The Head of the Table and The Usos and Solo Sikoa, the group is one of the sought after gang in the company. The Bloodline members Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa are the sons of former WWE superstar Rikishi.(Twitter)

Three members of The Bloodline namely Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso and Sikoa are the sons of former WWE superstar Rikishi. Reigns is the cousin of The Usos and Sikoa.

ALSO READ| WWE Hall of Famer says Cody Rhodes should've won against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

As it turns out, wrestling runs in the family of Rikishi who belongs to Anoa'i family of Samoan wrestlers. Rikishi's brother Umaga was also a wrestler in WWE but died of heart attack on December 4, 2009.

In a recent Instagram post, Rikishi announced that another member of his family, his son Jeramiah Fatu aka Thamiko T. Fatu is starting out as a wrestler. Rikishi shared a picture of Fatu and posted "Another one . Get ready #thamikotuuhetokafatu #TokoUso THAMIKO T. FATU #FatuLegacy for bookings contact link in bio".

Rikishi's post has triggered interest among The Bloodline fans about whether the group would be inluding another member from their extended family.

Meanwhile, Reigns is set to achieve a major milestone in his career as he completed more than 950 days as Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief is on verge of completing 1000 days since winning the crown.