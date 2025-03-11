Roman Reigns makes much-anticipated return; attacks both Seth Rollins and CM Punk by interfering in steel cage match

Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is well and truly back, and has his eyes set on both Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and CM Punk. The former WWE Universal Champion interfered in the Steel Cage match between Punk and Rollins on the weekly episode of Monday Night Raw, and his involvement led to Rollins winning the contest. Roman Reigns returned on WWE Raw, attacking both Seth Rollins and CM Punk. (Netflix - X)

Reigns involvement in the main event of RAW indicates that the trio will now be involved in a match at Wrestlemania 41. Punk and Rollins gave it their all in the steel cage match, throwing everything they had at each other.

The thrilling match involved multiple Stomps and Go-To-Sleeps. In the dying few minutes of the contest, Rollins had Punk down and out with a stomp.

However, it was then that the entire Madison Square Garden erupted in joy and thunder as Roman Reigns made his first appearance since the Royal Rumble. The Tribal Chief dragged Rollins out of the rage, and as a result, the latter was declared the winner.

Reigns then attacked Rollins, hitting him with a stomp. This wasn't it as Reigns set the 'Visionary' up for a stomp on the steel steps, but officials stepped in to stop him from attacking Rollins further.

Paul Heyman was then checking in on CM Punk inside the steel cage. Reigns then shifted his focus to Punk, who made his WWE return in 2023 at Survivor Series.

Reigns attacks Punk

Roman Reigns then proceeded to make his way inside the steel cage. He attacked the former world champion Punk with a spear. The show concluded with Roman Reigns standing tall above Punk, with Paul Heyman sporting a sad face behind.

For the uninitiated, Roman Reigns was absent from WWE after theRoyal Rumble. Rollins attacked Roman with multiple stomps after they were eliminated from the 30-man Royal Rumble match.

The weekly episode of RAW also featured a segment by Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, in which he addressed John Cena's turning heel. Next week, John Cena and Cody Rhodes will be in attendance, and this will be the first time that the 16-time Champion Cena will talk about going bad and joining forces with 'The Final Boss' The Rock.