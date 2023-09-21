Vince McMahon seen with a cane at WWE staff meeting: Report

A new report on Vince McMahon’s appearance at a recent World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) staff meeting seems to have taken the internet by storm. A report published by PWInsider has claimed that Vince was seen using a cane to walk up the stairs to the stage. The update does not quite come as a surprise as Vince had undergone a major spinal surgery recently. The report also stated that the WWE employees, who attended the meeting, pointed out that Vince was “in his moment, playing up to the employees that ‘I'm Vince McMahon, da** it!’” The 78-year-old even reportedly went on to remark, "This is when you are supposed to clap.” Having received an applause, he is understood to have jokingly said, “You're learning." Vince McMahon(@WrestleOps)

It is being learnt that Vince McMahon emerged as the only executive who did not quite mingle with the employees after the staff meeting, which took place at the WWE headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. The report went on to state that the whole event was shot with a full-on WWE crew and all the executives came out from behind using an old RAW set.

The meeting is understood to have taken place after Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) parent company Endeavor reportedly fired more than 100 WWE employees as a cost-cutting method. WWE and UFC officially merged to form a new company, TKO. The merger was completed earlier this month.

According to media reports, Endeavor has 51 per cent ownership of the new company and present WWE shareholders claim 49 per cent. WWE executive chairman Vince McMahon is expected to remain chairman of his portion of the new company.

“This is a rare opportunity to create a global live sports and entertainment pureplay built for where the industry is headed. For decades, Vince and his team have demonstrated an incredible track record of innovation and shareholder value creation, and we are confident that Endeavor can deliver significant additional value for shareholders by bringing UFC and WWE together,” Endeavor founder and CEO Ari Emanuel stated in a press release.

Vince McMahon had bought the then-World Wrestling Federation from his father back in 1982. Vince announced his decision to retire last year amid several misconduct claims. Vince had stated in June last year that he would step down from his roles in WWE after reports claimed that he paid millions to quash allegations of sexual misconduct. But even after his resignation, Vince remained the largest shareholder in WWE. Vince’s return to the board of the company was announced earlier this year in January.

