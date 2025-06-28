Why is Bill Goldberg retiring? WWE star says 'I've got a life to live'

WWE champion Bill Goldberg officially announced his retirement from the sport during a recent appearance on an episode of the CarCast podcast. The two-time WWE Universal Champion discussed his journey in the sport and reasons for retirement during the conversation. He is scheduled to compete against Gunther in the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta- a match that may just prove to be his last. WWE star Bill Goldberg confirmed his retirement. (X)

Why did Goldberg retire?

Goldberg cited a desire to lead a more laid back life as reason for calling it quits. “I've a life to live. I have a family and I have responsibilities. You know there's a lot you got to do at one point. I don't have anyone helping anymore. I've got my agents, but I don't have assistance, and I don't have anybody working under the roof other than myself. It's tough to be able to fit everything in. But there will be a lull after this match. I won't be wrestling anymore,” he said.

He even pointed out his stem cell treatment as the reason he was able to return for one last match in the tournament. “If Bioxcellerator didn't hook me up with the stem cells, I don't think I'd be able to be doing this. So that was something I strategically needed to place at the beginning so I could chill and then slowly get back into training and get my shoulder back, and hopefully get my knee back, and keep my spine aligned. There's a lot that goes into it, and I got to be a human being along the way,” he added.

Also Read: WWE star Chad Gable injured ahead of Night of Champions, could miss rest of the year

Goldberg first entered the WWE scene in late 1997 and held an undefeated streak for about a year before finally folding to Kevin Nash. With moves like the Spear and the Jackhammer on his side, he has competed against some of the most well-renowned players of the game such as Big Show, "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig, Bam Bam Bigelow, Sid Vicious, and Scott Steiner.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, featuring Goldberg going against Gunther, will be broadcast on July 12 and will be available to view on Peacock.

By Stuti Gupta