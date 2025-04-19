WrestleMania 41, Night 1 Likely Winners: Who will win the Triple Threat between Roman Reigns, CM Punk and Seth Rollins

WrestleMania 41 is upon us. The biggest event of the year, when it comes to WWE, will occur on Sunday and Monday (India time), and fans cannot wait to see what's in store. Night 1's main event features Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins in a triple-threat match. For the first time in ages, we have gotten a match that is too hard to call, and anyone among the trio can end up walking as the eventual winner. Wrestlemania 41, Night 1: Who will win the Triple Threat between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and CM Punk? (Netflix - X)

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns won't have Paul Heyman in his corner as CM Punk cashed in his favour after helping the former WWE Universal Champion during the Survivor Series War Games last year.

The Night 1 of WrestleMania 41 will also see Jey Uso challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, while Charlotte Flair will look to dethrone Tiffany Stratton as the WWE Women's Champion.

Seven matches are scheduled for Night 1, and the event is slated to last at least four hours on Sunday. As the event is just hours away, we decided to pick who we think will win each match.

Here is the predicted list of winners for WrestleMania 41 Night 1

Gunther (c) vs Jey Uso - World Heavyweight Championship

Jey Uso is arguably one of the most followed wrestlers in the WWE. He shocked the world at the Royal Rumble after eliminating John Cena to win the Men's Royal Rumble. He then decided to challenge Gunther for the title. Jey Uso is yet to defeat Gunther.

If he defeats Gunther, he will win his first world title. Jey Uso has everyone going ‘YEET’ in the crowd, so it is hard to look past him as the winner for this one.

Predicted winner: Jey Uso

The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (c) vs The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) - World Tag Team Championship

After betraying Big E, the New Day, comprising Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, has been trying its best to rise to the top of the tag team division. It is expected that Big E will return in some capacity for this contest, costing Kofi and Xavier. Hence, the War Raiders are expected to walk away as the winners.

Likely winner: The War Raiders

Rey Mysterio vs El Grande Americano - Singles match

After losses against Penta and Dragon Lee, Chad Gable donned the mark of El Grande Americano in WWE. Since making the switch, he has been undefeated in singles and trios competitions. After getting the better of LWO members, Rey Mysterio decided to challenge the new luchador.

Seeing how El Grade Americano has the momentum with him, he might get the better of Rey Mysterio. However, will the audience get to see who's the real face behind the mask? Only time will tell.

Likely winner: El Grande Americano

Jade Cargill vs Naomi - Singles match

The rivalry between Jade Cargill and Naomi has been built up very nicely, and it is one of the strongest feuds heading into Wrestlemania 41 Night 1. The duo have also been taking potshots at each other on X (formerly Twitter). The WWE Universe has been a completely different version of Naomi, who was once known for her 'GLOW' persona.

Jade Cargill will look to get revenge after being betrayed by a friend. It looks unlikely that Naomi will be able to defeat the former AEW star.

Likely winner: Jade Cargill

LA Knight vs Jacob Fatu: WWE United States Championship

Jacob Fatu is primed to win his first championship of his WWE career when he goes toe-to-toe with LA Knight for the WWE United States Championship. Jacob Fatu defeated Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing Match on the April 4 edition of SmackDown to earn a shot for the US Championship.

Considering the rising tension between cousins Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa, the WWE creative might want to pin the title with Fatu so that the storyline between him and Sikoa can proceed further.

Likely winner: Jacob Fatu

Tiffany Stratton vs Charlotte Flair - WWE Women's Championship

Things have gotten personal between Charlotte and the champion, Tiffany. Both parties went off script on the April 4 episode of SmackDown as they referenced Charlotte’s real-life divorces and Tiffany’s boyfriend on air. This has become the most intense rivalry, and this match is truly hard to call.

But considering Tiffany is a hot favourite among the crowd, it is hard to overlook her as the eventual winner.

Likely winner: Tiffany Straton

Roman Reigns vs CM Punk (with Paul Heyman) vs Seth Rollins - Triple threat match

The match between Roman, Punk, and Rollins has been termed the "biggest triple threat match in WrestleMania history," and rightly so. This contest will be the main event on Night 1. The trio dislike each other like hell, and the match is expected to be a firecracker. Paul Heyman won't accompany Roman; he will walk out to ringside with Punk after the latter cashed in his favour.

Heading into WrestleMania, Seth Rollins stood tall over both Roman and Punk. This is also the first time that Punk will be main-eventing in Wrestlemania. But it is hard to look past Rollins as the winner of this much-anticipated battle.

Likely winner: Seth Rollins