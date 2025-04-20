WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Wrap-Up: Paul Heyman pulls off a true shocker, Jey Uso wins Heavyweight Championship

WrestleMania 41 Night 1 came to a shocking conclusion as Paul Heyman joined forces with The Visionary Seth Rollins to help him win the triple threat main event featuring the OTC Roman Reigns and ‘The Best in the World’ CM Punk. The trio put on an instant classic, and the match had everything. CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins were presented ample opportunities to bring out their finishing moves. WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Wrap-Up: Paul Heyman pulled off a shocker as he aligned with Seth Rollins(WWE- X )

Hence, we got to see pedigree, stomp, spear, and go-to-sleep, among other finishing moves. However, towards the end of the contest, when the trio were on the mat, Paul Heyman made his presence felt as he handed over the chair to CM Punk, indicating his true allegiance.

Upon entering the ring, Paul Heyman delivered a low blow to CM Punk, leaving him reeling on the floor. The chair was then handed over to Roman Reigns as he began the merciless beatdown of Punk. Heyman then asked Roman to shift his focus to Seth Rollins and hit him with a chair.

However, as soon as Roman got close to Seth Rollins, Heyman came up with another low blow, bringing Roman down to the mat. Seth Rollins then hit the Tribal Chief with a chair shot. A stomp later, Rollins was adjudged as the winner, and we got some chilling scenes of Rollins and Heyman working together in unison.

Paul Heyman is yet to explain what caused him to turn on both Punk and Reigns. After the match ended, Reigns and Punk looked dejected and clueless about what had happened inside the Allegiant Stadium.

The WrestleMania 41 Night 1 began with the World Heavyweight Championship match between Gunther and Jey Uso. The latter, who challenged Gunther after winning the Men's Royal Rumble, won the Championship match and celebrated with his brother Jimmy Uso in style.

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton defended her title as she defeated Charlotte Flair. On the other hand, Jacob Fatu won the United States Championship after getting the better of LA Knight.

The RAW Tag Team Titles also changed hands as the New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) defeated The War Raiders.

Here is the full list of winners on WrestleMania 41 Night:

Gunther vs Jey Uso - World Heavyweight Championship - Jey Uso

The New Day vs The War Raiders - Raw Tag Team Titles - The New Day

Jade Cargill vs Naomi - Singles match - Jade Cargill

LA Knight vs Jacob Fatu - United States Championship - Jacob Fatu

El Grande Americano vs Rey Fenix - Singles match - El Grande Americano

Tiffany Stratton vs Charlotte Flair - Women's Championship - Tiffany Stratton

Roman Reigns vs CM Punk (with Paul Heyman) vs Seth Rollins - Triple threat match - Seth Rollins