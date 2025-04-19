Wrestlemania 41, Night 2 Live Streaming: When and where to watch live on TV and online

WrestleMania 41 got off to a fire-cracking start on Sunday as the main event featuring Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk boggled the minds of everyone. Paul Heyman went bad as he aligned with Rollins to betray Roman Reigns and CM Punk. Seth Rollins won the biggest triple-threat match of all time. Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu won their respective matches to become the new World Heavyweight and US Champions. WrestleMania 41, Night 2: Here are all the live-streaming details for the year's biggest event.(Twitter)

Tiffany Stratton brushed aside the challenge of Charlotte Flair to regain her WWE SmackDown Women's title. After the New Day defeated The War Raiders, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were crowned as the new Raw Tag Team champs. Now, the focus shifts to Night 2 which will be main evented by John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

John Cena has been on the run for a lifetime after turning heel at the Eliminator Chamber, and he is now gunning for the record 17th World title. However, crowd favourite Cody Rhodes stands in his way.

Night 2 will also see Iyo Sky defending her Raw Women's Championship title against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. This triple threat contest will get the proceedings underway on WrestleMania 41 Night 2.

This is just the second time that Wrestlemania has been held in the Las Vegas area. WrestleMania IX, held in 1993, was held at Caesars.

Here is the entire match card for WrestleMania 41 Night 2:

Iyo Sky (c) vs Bianca Beylair vs Rhea Ripley - Triple threat match for Women's World Championship

Bron Breakker (c) vs Penta vs Finn Balor vs Dominik Mysterio - Fatal four-way match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

AJ Styles vs Logan Paul - Singles match

Damien Priest vs Drew McIntyre - Singles match

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs Lyra Valkyria and TBD - Tag team match for WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Randy Orton vs TBA - Singles match

Cody Rhodes (c) vs John Cena - Undisputed WWE Championship

Here are all the live-streaming details for WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2

When will WrestleMania 41 Night 2 take place?

WrestleMania 41 Night 2 will take place on Monday, April 21 in India. The event will start at 4:30 AM IST.

Where will WrestleMania 41 Night 2 take place?

WrestleMania 41 Night 2 will take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas.

Which channels will broadcast WrestleMania 41 Night 2?

There will be no live broadcast of WrestleMania 41 Night 2 as Netflix has gained access to all WWE broadcast and streaming rights.

Where will live streaming be available for WrestleMania 41 Night 2?

WrestleMania 41 Night 2 will be streamed live on the Netflix app and website.