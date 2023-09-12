WWE RAW: Fans demand Gunther vs Ciampa fight after Alpha Academy prevail over Imperium

Gunther became the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental champion when he got the better of Chad Gable in a title match on the September 4 episode of Monday Night RAW. Following this historic feat, Gunther is now rumoured to clash against Gable once again at the WWE Fastlane next month. WWE Intercontinental champion Gunther(WWE)

The Alpha Academy leader will be desperate for sweet revenge at the premium event following the defeat. Amid all the buzz about the potential match, wrestling fans have expressed strong desire to see a matchup between Gunther and Tommaso Ciampa at an upcoming live event.

Gunther celebrated the monumental feat of retaining the Intercontinental Championship in the latest episode of WWE RAW on September 11. Following the segment, he took part in a six-man tag-team match. The match saw Ciampa teaming up with Gable’s Alpha Academy to take on Gunther-led Imperium. At the beginning of the fight, Gable recieved some brutal treatment from Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser, with the Ring General welcoming the former with a big boot.

The scenario got completely changed once Ciampa tagged himself in. He went hard at the Imperium members, also covering Giovanni Vinci for a near fall. That’s when Gunther came to Imperium's rescue but was stopped by Gable.

Gable, also known as the Shorty G then got the ankle lock on Gunther before Vinci was tagged in. Gable then took the Italian down with his iconic Chaos Theory before getting the ankle lock. While Gunther was trying to break it up, Ciampa made a roaring entry and locked the Intercontinental Champ in a submission, helping Gable pick up the win.

Going by the brief yet furious head-to-head action between Gunther and Ciampa, fans flooded social media platforms with requests for a live clash featuring the duo. Here are some reactions:

Looking at the Intercontinental title match, Gable featured in the contest on the back of an astonishing win over Gunther which came via countout on Monday Night RAW a few weeks ago. It was that victory that ensured Gable’s place in the championship match. Gunther appeared at his devastating best in front of his family members who were in attendance among the crowd. Gable also put up an enthralling show but ultimately failed to dethrone Gunther.

Thanks to the monumental win, Gunther has managed to keep the Intercontinental Championship in his possession for more than 450 days. The Austrian star has prevailed over top opponents like Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Matt Riddle, and others during his title reign. As WrestleMania XL inches closer, there are fans who want Gunther to compete against superstars like Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins at the premium event.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. ...view detail