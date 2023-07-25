Home / Sports / Wwe News / WWE Raw results(July 24, 2023): Dominik Mysterio defends title, Finn Balor vs Seth Rollins at SummerSlam and more

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Jul 25, 2023 02:42 PM IST

WWE Monday night Raw involved some interesting developments and matches ahead of the upcoming WWE SummerSlam grand event in August.

Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his NXT North American title by defeating Sami Zayn.(WWE)
Here are the highlights and results from July 24, 2023 episode of WWE Raw.

Dominik Mysterio vs Sami Zayn

A match between Mysterio and Zayn was fixed after the latter mocked The Judgement Day member's achievements. During the fight, Mysterio was supported at ringside by Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Zayn received outside support from Kevin Owens. Dominik successfully defended his NXT North American title by defeating The Master Strategist.

Finn Balor and Seth Rollins sign contract for SummerSlam

Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship title against Finn Balor at SummerSlam. On Monday night Raw, both wrestlers signed the contract for the high voltage encounter. Immediately after the signing of the contract, a brawl broke out in the ring during which The Judgement Day members pounced on Rollins and beat him to show their dominance.

In other matches on Monday night Raw, Damian Priest conquered Apollo Crews. Drew McIntyre surpassed Ludwig Kaiser in a head-to-head fight. Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark. Bronson Reed overcame the challenge from Tommaso Ciampa in their one-on-one fight.

Major Developments

In other developments during the event, Logan Paul and Ricochet confronted each other. Ricochet challenged Paul to a head-to-head match at SummerSlam which he accepted.

Valhalla will square off against Maxxine Dupri on Raw next week.

Cody Rhodes hyped up his upcoming clash against The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar at 2023 WWE SummerSlam. Rhodes vowed to defeat Lesnar and take revenge for all the humiliations on him thus far.

Rhea Ripley viciously attacked Liv Morgan and injured her arm.

Gunther will defend his intercontinental title against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
