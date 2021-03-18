Zareen stuns world champion Ekaterina to enter Bosphorus boxing quarters
India's Nikhat Zareen stunned reigning world champion Paltceva Ekaterina to breeze into the women's 51kg quarter-finals at the Bosphorus Boxing tournament in Istanbul here.
The Asian Championships bronze medallist, Zareen caused a major upset on the second day of the tournament on Wednesday when she out-punched the Russian boxer 5-0.
The Indian pugilist will have yet another tough bout ahead as she takes on two-time world champion Kyzaibay Nazym of Kazakhstan in her last-eight round.
Apart from Zareen, 2013 Asian champion Shiva Thapa, Sonia Lather and Parveen also registered victories in their respective categories to proceed to the quarter-finals.
Thapa got the better of Kazakhstan's Smagulov Baghtiyov 3-2 in the men's 63kg division.
World championship silver medallist Lather (57kg) and Parveen (60kg) beat local favourites Surmeneli Tugcenaz and Ozyol Esra 5-0 in their respective women's second round matches.
However, it was curtains for Duryodhah Negi (69kg), Brijesh Yadav (81kg) and Krishan Sharma ( 91kg) as they lost their preliminary round bouts.
The third day of the event will witness six Indian boxers fighting it out in their respective quarter-final bouts.
Lather, Zareen, Parveen and Jyoti (69kg) will be seen in action in the women's category while Thapa and Solanki will present Indian challenge in the men's competition.
The clubs enter the final stretch of the season in contrasting situations, with Atlético slumping and Barcelona gaining momentum.
Bayern beats Lazio for Champions League quarterfinal spot
Lewandowski netted in the first half to end Lazio's slim hopes of a comeback as Bayern beat the Italian club 2-1 at home Wednesday to seal a 6-2 aggregate win.
Indian players negative as Covid test confusion eases at All England badminton
After the test result chaos of the calendar-restarting Thailand Open in January, similar circumstances made a return at the All England Open Badminton Championships.
Murali Sreeshankar chases the perfect jump, again and again
The young long jumper who qualified for the Tokyo Olympics with a national record 8.26m talks about his journey as an athlete and person.
