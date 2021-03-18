Zareen stuns world champion Ekaterina to enter Bosphorus boxing quarters

IND USA
India's Nikhat Zareen stunned reigning world champion Paltceva Ekaterina to breeze into the women's 51kg quarter-finals at the Bosphorus Boxing tournament in Istanbul here.

The Asian Championships bronze medallist, Zareen caused a major upset on the second day of the tournament on Wednesday when she out-punched the Russian boxer 5-0.

The Indian pugilist will have yet another tough bout ahead as she takes on two-time world champion Kyzaibay Nazym of Kazakhstan in her last-eight round.

Apart from Zareen, 2013 Asian champion Shiva Thapa, Sonia Lather and Parveen also registered victories in their respective categories to proceed to the quarter-finals.

Thapa got the better of Kazakhstan's Smagulov Baghtiyov 3-2 in the men's 63kg division.

World championship silver medallist Lather (57kg) and Parveen (60kg) beat local favourites Surmeneli Tugcenaz and Ozyol Esra 5-0 in their respective women's second round matches.

However, it was curtains for Duryodhah Negi (69kg), Brijesh Yadav (81kg) and Krishan Sharma ( 91kg) as they lost their preliminary round bouts.

The third day of the event will witness six Indian boxers fighting it out in their respective quarter-final bouts.

Lather, Zareen, Parveen and Jyoti (69kg) will be seen in action in the women's category while Thapa and Solanki will present Indian challenge in the men's competition.

