After stream put on YouTube, HC to hear students’ case in court

tamil-nadu

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 06:43 IST

Students on Tuesday live-streamed on the social media proceedings of a Madras High Court case pertaining to the cancellation of exams in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, prompting judges to order that further hearings in the matter will be held physically with only lawyers in attendance.

A two-judge bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha also warned students of contempt of court, while restraining universities from declaring that all students as passed without conducting a re-examination for those who failed in some subjects. The court said universities were free to conduct supplementary exams online, offline, or both.

It also sought a response from the state in the matter. The next hearing on the case is on January 11.

The case pertains to an order by the Tamil Nadu government, which cited the Covid-19 outbreak and asked universities in August to cancel supplementary exams and promote all students, except for those in the final year, in the current academic session. A batch of petitions challenged the decision, citing violation of University Grants Commission guidelines.

Thousands of students, who may have to repeat their papers if the court nullifies the government order, are closely following the proceedings and want the cancellation of exams.

In earlier hearings too, scores of students entered virtual courtrooms, triggering a ruckus. “Please cancel the exams,” the students kept saying in the previous hearing on November 20.

On Tuesday, a few students first logged into the virtual court hearing and then live-streamed the entire court proceedings on YouTube. In between the proceedings, they kept requesting the court to cancel examinations.

The HC has been conducting virtual hearings via Microsoft Teams. The court’s website uploads the case list, which is accompanied by a link for litigators and registered court reporters to join the hearings.

“The court administration was stringent in allowing entry into the virtual meetings today after what the students did last time,” said advocate Ramkumar Adityan, a petitioner who has challenged the government’s order. “But somehow they still got in today and interfered in the virtual proceedings.”

Due to the restrictions on Tuesday, even regular court reporters were barred from joining the virtual hearings. “To take notes, I ended up watching the YouTube link, which was live-streamed by a student,” said a reporter of an English daily who did not wish to be named. “As soon as this news got out, vernacular television media began flashing it and the live-streaming was immediately pulled down.”