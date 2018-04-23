Brother and sister save pet dog from drowning, lose their lives

A brother-sister duo drowned in the Cauvery river near Erode in Tamil Nadu while rescuing their pet dog, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the two, in their 20s, had gone to the famous Nattatreeswaran (Lord Shiva) temple, located in the middle of the Cauvery river at Kangeyampalayam, they added.

They were taking a bath when they noticed the dog being washed away and rushed to rescue it, police said.

Though the duo saved the animal and pushed it to the bank, they had strayed into deep waters and drowned, police added. The bodies were retrieved on Monday, they said.