DMK cadre manhandle AIADMK woman functionary at Stalin's gram sabha

DMK cadre manhandle AIADMK woman functionary at Stalin’s gram sabha

Videos surfaced of the skirmish which shows Stalin alleging that the woman was sent to the meeting to create a nuisance by AIADMK minister SP Velumani.

tamil-nadu Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 00:41 IST
Divya Chandrababu
Divya Chandrababu
Hindustan Times, Chennai
File photo: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin.
File photo: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin. (PTI)
         

DMK cadre manhandled a woman who raised a question to their leader MK Stalin during a gram sabha meeting he was conducting in Devarayapuram village panchayat in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

Videos surfaced of the skirmish which shows Stalin alleging that the woman was sent to the meeting to create a nuisance by AIADMK minister SP Velumani who hails from Coimbatore. Stalin had recently submitted a list of corruption charges against chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami and other ministers including Velumani.

“Madam, I can’t answer your question. Velumani has sent you. Leave the venue,” Stalin tells the woman who was identified as Poongodi and local news reports said that she belonged to the AIADMK’s women’s wing.

DMK cadre can be seen trying to drag her out but Stalin asked them not to touch her and wanted her to be handed over to the police. The woman went out holding a DMK cap and shouting a slogan, “Destroy DMK.”

DMK cadre chased her, while the police took her out of the venue and managed to put her inside a vehicle but the cadre assaulted a man who had accompanied her. “We took her to the hospital (Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital) because she complained of dizziness,” said superintendent of police A Arularasu. “AIADMK staged a road roko and we dispersed them. So far no one has registered any complaint.”

Stalin continued the meeting warning Velumani not to repeat the incident. “You (Velumani) can do this in one meeting but if we want, we’ll make sure you and your chief minister cannot conduct any meetings, so stop with this,” Stalin said. “If she had the guts, she should have said she’s from AIADMK and sat here, why did she wear a DMK camp?”

Later, another video emerged of party workers handing over a mobile phone to her and telling her, “Poongodi, talk to the minister.” On the call, she says that she couldn’t be patient when Stalin was accusing him so she questioned him and created chaos and that police rescued her.

AIADMK’s IT Wing condemned Stalin for expelling a woman for questioning him. Their ally, BJP’s vice-president K Annamalai tweeted a video of the incident and said that the DMK was no place for a woman.

Stalin has been conducting gram sabha meetings as part of the DMK’s ‘reject ADMK’ campaign ahead of the 2021 assembly elections. The ruling AIADMK government had ordered its district collectors not to permit these meetings stating that it violated the Panchayat Raj Act.

Meanwhile, DMK’s organising secretary RS Bharathi has filed a complaint with Tamil Nadu’s director general of police, JK Tripathy on the incident. In his complaint, he said that minister Velumani ‘conspired with unnamed officers’ including Poongodi who is the “deputy president, women’s wing, Coimbatore, ADMK... to incite violence in the peaceful Makkal Grama Sabha meeting.”

