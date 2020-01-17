e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / Tamil Nadu / One killed, 30 injured in bull-taming sport Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu

One killed, 30 injured in bull-taming sport Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu

The man had brought his bull to Taml Nadu’s Alanganallur to field him in Jallikattu.

tamil-nadu Updated: Jan 17, 2020 19:09 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Chennai
Participants attempt to tame a bull during Jallikattu, in Madurai, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Participants attempt to tame a bull during Jallikattu, in Madurai, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (PTI)
         

A bull owner lost his life when another bull attacked him in Alanganallur town in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district where the bull-taming sport of Jallikattu was held on Friday.

Sridhar had brought his bull to Alanganallur to field him in Jallikattu. While he was waiting outside for his bull, he was attacked and injured by another bull and succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, around 30 persons were injured while attempting to tame the bulls.

The traditional Jallikattu is part of the Pongal festival celebrations in the state and Alanganallur is famous for this sport.

The Jallikattu began in the morning and over 700 bulls and bull-tamers participated in the event.

tags
top news
2012 Delhi rape death row convict moves SC, challenges rejection of juvenile claim
2012 Delhi rape death row convict moves SC, challenges rejection of juvenile claim
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I LIVE: Kuldeep Yadav strikes twice, Australia five down
IND vs AUS 2nd T20I LIVE: Kuldeep Yadav strikes twice, Australia five down
Govt issues alert on China virus detected in city with 500 Indian students
Govt issues alert on China virus detected in city with 500 Indian students
Walk when sitting: Jaguar’s shape-shifting seat of future may kill back pain
Walk when sitting: Jaguar’s shape-shifting seat of future may kill back pain
Mumbai blasts convict ‘Dr Bomb’, who jumped parole, nabbed in UP
Mumbai blasts convict ‘Dr Bomb’, who jumped parole, nabbed in UP
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
Dushyant Chautala on CAA: Law can change, ‘shouldn’t break constitution’
Dushyant Chautala on CAA: Law can change, ‘shouldn’t break constitution’
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news