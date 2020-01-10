Rajiv Gandhi case convict Ravichandran out on 15-day parole

tamil-nadu

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 17:28 IST

Ravichandran, one of the seven convicts serving a life sentence for the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, was on Friday released on parole for a fortnight following directions from the Madurai bench of Madras High Court.

High court judges justice T Raja and justice B Pugazhendhi had directed the Tamil Nadu prisons department on Tuesday to allow Ravichandran to go on parole from January 10 to January 25.

Ravichandran’s mother Rajeswari had approached the high court for parole to her 48-year-old son, citing that she wants to spend some time with him.

“My son has been in prison since he was just 21 years old. I am old and having several ailments due to my age. As I have to settle various family issues, I request the court to release my son on parole,” Ravichandran’s mother had submitted before the court.

Police have said Ravichandran has gone to his house in Aruppukkottai in Virudhunagar district.

“Ravichandran will be at his house in Meenambikai Nagar in Aruppukkottai town in Virudhunagar district. Police have installed CCTV cameras and deployed policemen to monitor his movements in Meenambikai Nagar,” said a top police officer with Virudhunagar district told HT.

AG Perarivalan, Murugan, Nalini, Suthenthira Raja alias Santhan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar are the other convicts in the assassination case of former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

Perarivalan, Nalini and Payas have been granted parole before.

Gandhi was killed in a suicide attack by a woman bomber of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), Dhanu, in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumpedur on May 21, 1991, during an election rally.